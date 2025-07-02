Streetcar line 4 is one of the lines affected by the interruption between Zurich main station and Central. Keystone

Streetcar services on several lines around Zurich main station were interrupted on Wednesday morning as far as Central. It is not known how long the disruption will last.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, streetcar services from the main station to Central are interrupted for six lines. Lines 3, 6, 7, 10 and 11 are affected.

Line 8 is also interrupted between Bürkliplatz and Stockerstrasse.

The duration of both disruptions is indefinite. Show more

On Wednesday morning, services on several streetcar lines from Zurich main station to Central were disrupted. According to the Zurich transport company (VBZ), this is due to a technical fault in the infrastructure.

Lines 3, 6, 7, 10 and 11 are affected, with line 4 also affected initially.

This leads to detour: Line 3 runs from Stauffacher via Paradeplatz - Bellevue - Kunsthaus to Klusplatz. Line 6 runs from Paradeplatz via Bellevue - Platte to Zoo. Line 7 runs from Bahnhofstrasse/HB via Bahnhofquai/HB - Stampfenbachplatz - Schaffhauserplatz to Stettbach station.

Line 10 will be diverted from ETH/Universitätsspital to Kirche Fluntern. Line 11 will be diverted from Bellevue via Limmatquai - Central - Ottikerstrasse - Schaffhauserplatz to Auzelg.

In the direction of Albisrieden, Bahnhof Altstetten Nord, Bahnhof Enge, Wollishoferplatz and Rehalp, lines 3, 4, 6, 7 and 11 will run as normal. Passengers from Bahnhofplatz/HB and Bahnhofstrasse/HB to Central should take line 31, according to VBZ.

It is not known how long the disruption will last. We recommend checking the online timetable shortly before each journey.

Interruption also on line 8

Shortly afterwards, VBZ announced the next disruption: Line 8 is also interrupted indefinitely between Bürkliplatz and Stockerstrasse. The reason is an operational disruption.

Line 8 is being rerouted from Bürkliplatz via Rentenanstalt - Bahnhof Enge - Tunnelstrasse - Bahnhof Selnau to Hardturm. Line 8 will run normally in the direction of Klusplatz. Passengers traveling to Stockerstrasse are advised to use lines 6, 7 or 13.