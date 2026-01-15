Bar owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti on their way to the hearing last week. KEYSTONE

Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the first hearings of witnesses and operators provide an insight into the night of the accident. Statements on emergency exits, fire protection and capacity utilization paint a picture with many unanswered questions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Initial interviews with witnesses and operators are available and show contradictions in safety issues.

In particular, it remains unclear how visible emergency exits were and whether fire extinguishers were used.

Investigations are focusing on the cause of the fire, fire protection materials and official inspections. Show more

Two weeks after the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar, in which 40 people died and 116 others were injured on New Year's Eve, initial interviews have provided a more detailed picture of what happened.

According to documents seen by Le Temps, security issues are at the heart of the investigation.

Uncertainties regarding emergency exits

According to Jacques Moretti, the restaurant had two emergency exits: the main entrance door on the first floor and an exit in the basement towards the stairwell. These were signaled with "at least four directional indicators". An electrical inspection report had only found one defective illuminated sign, which he had repaired himself.

However, several guests described the situation differently. Statements such as "I didn't see any emergency exits" can be found several times in the logs. Many were also unaware that there was an additional door at the rear of the basement.

According to Moretti, this so-called service door was normally open, but was locked on the evening of the fire. He was unable to explain why. He later broke the door open with the help of other people; according to witnesses, several people were found behind it in a critical condition.

Fire extinguishers and lack of training

Jacques Moretti explained that there were four fire extinguishers in the restaurant - three in the basement and one on the first floor. His wife Jessica Moretti added that these had been checked by a specialist company in August 2025.

However, witnesses reported that they had not seen or used any fire extinguishers. The only indirect mention is that there was an extinguisher by the DJ booth - whether it was used remained unclear. When asked by the police whether the staff had been trained for emergencies, Jacques Moretti replied curtly: "No".

How many guests were in the restaurant?

The number of people present is also disputed. According to the operator, the capacity was adhered to and there were "around a hundred people, rather fewer" in the basement. Video footage taken shortly before the fire partially supports this account.

At the same time, the high number of people affected raises questions: A total of 156 victims were registered, including deaths and injuries. How this number can be reconciled with the claimed occupancy rate is the subject of ongoing investigations.

What about the minors?

Eight of the victims were under the age of 16. The operator emphasized that age checks had been carried out. Young people between the ages of 16 and 18 were only admitted when accompanied by an adult and were not allowed to consume hard alcohol. Several witnesses confirmed such checks, but pointed out that they were no guarantee of compliance with the rules.

According to Jessica Moretti, there were also two security guards on duty - one at the entrance and one in the basement. Witnesses reported that during the first alarm moments, a security guard rushed downstairs, which led to crowds in the stairwell area.

Moretti is said to have tested the flammability himself

Pyrotechnic table candles are considered the most likely cause of the fire. The Valais public prosecutor's office explained early on that there were many indications that "burning candles were held too close to the ceiling". Jessica Moretti confirmed that such candles had been in use for years and had only been used by the staff.

Her husband expressed doubts about this theory. "I understand that, but for me they were not strong enough to ignite the acoustic foam," he said, referring to his own tests.

The acoustic foam cladding on the ceiling is particularly in the spotlight. This was installed around ten years ago by the operator himself. Whether the material was permitted and whether it was approved remains to be seen. The public prosecutor's office is investigating whether the foam contributed to the rapid progression of the fire.