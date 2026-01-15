Doors, fire extinguishers, candlesInvestigation files on Crans-Montana raise new questions
15.1.2026
Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the first hearings of witnesses and operators provide an insight into the night of the accident. Statements on emergency exits, fire protection and capacity utilization paint a picture with many unanswered questions.
Initial interviews with witnesses and operators are available and show contradictions in safety issues.
In particular, it remains unclear how visible emergency exits were and whether fire extinguishers were used.
Investigations are focusing on the cause of the fire, fire protection materials and official inspections.
According to documents seen by Le Temps, security issues are at the heart of the investigation.
Uncertainties regarding emergency exits
According to Jacques Moretti, the restaurant had two emergency exits: the main entrance door on the first floor and an exit in the basement towards the stairwell. These were signaled with "at least four directional indicators". An electrical inspection report had only found one defective illuminated sign, which he had repaired himself.
According to Moretti, this so-called service door was normally open, but was locked on the evening of the fire. He was unable to explain why. He later broke the door open with the help of other people; according to witnesses, several people were found behind it in a critical condition.
However, witnesses reported that they had not seen or used any fire extinguishers. The only indirect mention is that there was an extinguisher by the DJ booth - whether it was used remained unclear. When asked by the police whether the staff had been trained for emergencies, Jacques Moretti replied curtly: "No".
The number of people present is also disputed. According to the operator, the capacity was adhered to and there were "around a hundred people, rather fewer" in the basement. Video footage taken shortly before the fire partially supports this account.
At the same time, the high number of people affected raises questions: A total of 156 victims were registered, including deaths and injuries. How this number can be reconciled with the claimed occupancy rate is the subject of ongoing investigations.
According to Jessica Moretti, there were also two security guards on duty - one at the entrance and one in the basement. Witnesses reported that during the first alarm moments, a security guard rushed downstairs, which led to crowds in the stairwell area.
Moretti is said to have tested the flammability himself
The acoustic foam cladding on the ceiling is particularly in the spotlight. This was installed around ten years ago by the operator himself. Whether the material was permitted and whether it was approved remains to be seen. The public prosecutor's office is investigating whether the foam contributed to the rapid progression of the fire.