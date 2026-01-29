The investigation into the tragic fire continues. sda

The Valais public prosecutor's office has formally charged another person in connection with the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. This is the head of the communal security service.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais public prosecutor's office has accused a fourth person in the Crans-Montana case.

The head of the security service is to be questioned next week.

According to RTS, no mandatory checks have been carried out at the restaurant in question since 2019. Show more

The investigation into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana continues to expand. As RTS reports, the Valais public prosecutor's office has formally accused a fourth person. This is the current head of the communal security service.

According to research by RTS, the man will be questioned as a defendant next week, on February 6. His interrogation is in connection with possible failures to carry out official checks.

No inspections since 2019

Specifically, it concerns the restaurant Le Constellation, where the fatal fire disaster occurred on New Year's Eve. The municipality of Crans-Montana had not inspected the restaurant since 2019, even though the applicable regulations stipulate annual inspections.

Whether and to what extent the security service was responsible for this is now the subject of the ongoing investigation.

Municipality not part of the criminal proceedings

Also new is a decision by the public prosecutor's office regarding the role of the municipality itself. In a ruling issued on January 27, the canton of Valais rejected the request of the municipality of Crans-Montana to be admitted as a party to the proceedings.

This decision can be appealed within ten days.

The investigation into the fire disaster continues. Further hearings have not been ruled out. The presumption of innocence applies.