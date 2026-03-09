Following the fatal fire disaster at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, investigators are now focusing on the finances of the couple running the bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti. (Archive) AFP/Maxime Schmid

New documents put the finances of the Moretti couple at the center of the investigation. Authorities are investigating whether some of the assets behind the bar "Le Constellation" come from criminal sources.

Following the devastating fire disaster at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, in which 41 people died and more than 100 were injured on New Year's Eve, the operators are increasingly becoming the focus of investigations. New documents show that the investigations are now increasingly focusing on the financial activities of the operating couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti.

According to an internal report by the Swiss Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS) at the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), there is a suspicion that some of the assets used to finance several restaurants may have come from criminal sources. Several banks reported unusual transactions involving the Morettis after the fire disaster.

Investigators then analyzed the family's account movements, loan documents and business structures. They discovered complex cash flows between various companies as well as cash deposits, the origin of some of which is unclear. According to the report, individual accounts may have been used as so-called pass-through accounts to make financial flows difficult to trace.

Moretti's expansion almost entirely debt-financed

Particular attention is being paid to the rapid expansion of the Morettis' restaurant and real estate portfolio. The investigators speak of an aggressive expansion strategy, which is said to have been almost entirely financed by outside capital. According to the report, several companies appear to be economically weak or even "empty shells" whose liquidity could have been faked through internal transfers between companies.

The authorities are also investigating the suspicion of a Ponzi-like system: new loans could have been taken out to service existing obligations and at the same time give the impression of a successful business model to the outside world.

Previous fires in Moretti businesses are also under scrutiny. For example, there were fires in the "Vieux Chalet" restaurant in 2023 and in the "Le Constellation" bar at the beginning of 2024, after which insurance companies paid out compensation. Investigators are now looking into whether some of these payments may have been fraudulently obtained.

Insurance money used for luxury cars

Another point concerns the use of the money. According to the report, analyses of the accounts indicate that some of the proceeds were not primarily used to rebuild the businesses, but were used for private expenses - such as leasing payments for luxury vehicles.

The report also lists a long history of Jacques Moretti. Since the 1990s, he has been convicted several times in France for offenses such as fraud, receiving stolen goods, deprivation of liberty and pimping. Some of these sentences also led to prison terms.

Since 2015, the Morettis' businesses have received a total of around CHF 1.6 million from unemployment insurance, health insurance companies and the AHV compensation fund, among others. According to the Federal Office of Police, however, there are doubts as to whether all of these payments were lawful.

In its analysis, the Money Laundering Reporting Office concludes that there is a strong suspicion of various criminal offenses - including insurance fraud, forgery of documents, dishonest management, serious tax offenses and possible social security fraud. The findings were forwarded to the responsible public prosecutor's office. Several of the Morettis' accounts have been temporarily frozen.

The investigations are ongoing.