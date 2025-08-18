The great effort involved in becoming a local councillor puts many people off running for office. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

In the village of Collonges in Valais, a man was elected to the municipal council against his will - and has since refused to take office.

Gabriela Beck

An unusual political drama is currently unfolding in the Valais village of Collonges: a man who was elected to the five-member municipal council against his will in October 2024 is still refusing to hold office.

The background: there were too few candidates for the election in the municipality of 900 souls - two of the five seats therefore went to citizens who did not even stand for election.

One of the two involuntarily elected candidates resigned for health reasons - the resignation was approved by the canton. The second, however, who refused to resign due to work overload, was not dismissed. He has boycotted all meetings since then.

"Kä Luscht" is not a reason for resignation

The case reveals a fundamental problem that affects many smaller municipalities in Switzerland: the willingness to take on an executive office is declining. This leads to absurd situations, particularly in Valais, where compulsory office still applies - "Kä Luscht" is not sufficient grounds for resignation there.

As SRF correspondent Philippe Reichen reports, the authorities now seem to have given up. The recalcitrant municipal council is no longer to be forced into politics "contre cœur" - i.e. against its will. At least one vacant seat has been filled - a small ray of hope.

Municipal president Michel Tacchini emphasizes to RTS that the remaining council is shouldering the additional burden, but the case clearly shows that the militia system is under pressure. For the next election in 2028, the municipality wants to do some convincing early on - in the hope that volunteers will be found again.