It’s not that it’s raining less in Switzerland—it’s raining differently. While intense downpours are becoming more frequent, the classic steady rain is becoming rarer. Yet it is precisely this type of rain that is particularly important for the soil, plants, and groundwater.

Several people were injured during a severe storm in Zurich on Friday, June 19.

Meteorologist Sounds the Alarm Ironically, the most important type of rain is rarely seen in Switzerland

Here's what it's all about The classic steady rain that supplies soil and plants with water is becoming increasingly rare in Switzerland.

Instead, says meteorologist Michael Eichmann of Meteo News, rain is falling more and more frequently in short, heavy downpours.

Instead, says meteorologist Michael Eichmann of Meteo News, rain is falling more and more frequently in short, heavy downpours. Why this is a consequence of climate change—and why heavy rainfall cannot offset increasing drought. Summary created with

In Switzerland, the very type of rain that the soil and groundwater need most—long-lasting, steady, drizzling rain—is becoming increasingly rare. At the same time, intense downpours are on the rise.

The impact of this was also evident during the severe weather in the Zurich region on June 19.

Within a short period of time, enormous amounts of rain fell in some areas. In Zurich-Affoltern alone, 44.1 millimeters of rain fell within an hour; in Waldegg and Sihlbrugg, 57 millimeters were recorded.

Traditional steady rain is becoming less common

"Heavy rain isn't necessarily a bad thing," says Michael Eichmann of Meteo News in response to a question from blue News. However, when rainfall is extremely heavy, the ground cannot absorb the water quickly enough.

The rain falls so intensely over a short period of time that a large portion runs off the surface and collects in streams, rivers, or low-lying areas, rather than seeping into the ground over time to replenish the groundwater. As a result, despite heavy rainfall, less water is often available to the soil and plants.

"For soil, plants, and groundwater, steady, light rain is therefore much more beneficial than a downpour that brings large amounts of water in a short period of time," said the meteorologist.

However, that is precisely what is becoming an increasing challenge: “The classic steady rain is becoming increasingly rare in Switzerland today,” says Michael Eichmann.

While the pattern of annual precipitation is not entirely clear, it is striking that the nature of the rain has changed: Today, short, heavy downpours are becoming increasingly common in Switzerland.

That's why heavy rainfall is becoming more intense

The main reason for this trend is the warming of the atmosphere. Warmer air can hold about 6 to 7 percent more water vapor per degree Celsius.

When this warm, moist air is forced to rise during a thunderstorm or over the Alps, the water vapor condenses and falls as heavy rain. As temperatures rise, heavy precipitation therefore becomes more intense.

Less steady, steady rain; more short, intense downpours: This is how climate change is altering rainfall in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

Data from Meteo Switzerland show that this correlation is already measurable. The intensity of the heaviest 10-minute summer precipitation events has increased by 20 percent since the 1980s.

Heavy daily precipitation has also become more frequent and intense throughout Switzerland since records began in 1901.

Climate researchers expect conditions to worsen

Switzerland is particularly affected by these effects of global warming. Since pre-industrial times, temperatures there have risen by about 3 degrees Celsius—significantly more than the global average.

As a result, the atmosphere contains more moisture and, under the right conditions, can release large amounts of water in a short period of time.

Climate researchers expect the situation to worsen in the future. With global warming of 3 degrees, one-hour heavy rainfall events could become up to 30 percent more intense. A heavy rainfall event that statistically occurs once every 50 years today would then occur about twice as often.

However, it is important to make this distinction: It is well established by science that heavy rainfall is becoming more frequent and intense. Whether thunderstorms, hail, or storms are also occurring more frequently overall is much less clear.

These phenomena depend on additional factors such as wind conditions and atmospheric instability and are therefore more difficult to attribute unequivocally to climate change.

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