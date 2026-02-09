  1. Residential Customers
The halving initiative explained simply Is 200 francs enough for SRG? Here's what you need to know

Christian Thumshirn

9.2.2026

The halving initiative "200 francs is enough!" aims to significantly reduce radio and TV fees. Our video explainer with the most important facts shows who is behind the initiative, what consequences it would have - and what is at stake for SRG.

09.02.2026, 10:32

09.02.2026, 10:33

On March 8, you will decide the future of SRG at the ballot box. It's about much more than a single bill - it's about what role the public service should play in the future and how the media offering in Switzerland will be structured.

What you need to know

The video explainer shows you in a compact and understandable way what the vote is about, what the arguments for and against are and what consequences your vote could have.

