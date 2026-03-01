According to research, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is planning his time after the Federal Council. Archivbild: Keystone

There is rumbling in the Foreign Minister's department. While close confidants of Ignazio Cassis are moving to prestigious ambassadorial posts, there is growing resentment in politics and the administration about the procedure.

According to SonntagsBlick, there are increasing indications that Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will step down by mid-2028 at the latest. This is supported by several personnel changes with which Cassis wants to keep his closest colleagues in the dark before his departure.

For example, Cassis' most important strategist Markus Seiler will move to Ottawa as ambassador in December. Canada is regarded as a key Nato state with links to Washington - a central post. For years, Seiler was Cassis' man for delicate dossiers and questions of power in the administration. The fact that he is now leaving is seen by the newspaper as an indication of an orderly handover.

Cédric Stucky is even more explosive: the personal advisor is considered an exceptional diplomat in the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Stucky accompanies Cassis to UN Security Council meetings and on trips abroad. According to parliamentary circles, he is set to become ambassador to Singapore in mid-2028. A piquant fact: the designated ambassador there could only hold the post temporarily. The SonntagsBlick newspaper writes of a "waiting room for the foreign minister's crown prince".

"Armchair sticker" in Berlin

In Berlin, too, much seems like a temporary solution. Ambassador Livia Leu remains in office beyond retirement age and earns around CHF 300,000 a year. Internally, the word "armchair stickler" is used for this. Officially, the FDFA points out that it wants to "utilize the potential of older employees". Unofficially, it is said that Berlin is being kept free - for example for EU chief negotiator Patric Franzen.

Other confidants of Cassis are also being considered as ambassadors, including Head of Communications Nicolas Bideau and security expert Gabriel Lüchinger. It is not unusual for an outgoing Federal Councillor to supply his team. However, the procedure is causing displeasure.

Criticism of the procedure

SP National Councillor Fabian Molina criticized to "SonntagsBlick": "The FDFA's personnel policy should be professional, fair and transparent. Unfortunately, this is not always the case today." Many dossiers are left unfinished, decisions are "unclear" - "this damages the working atmosphere and rarely leads to the best solutions for Switzerland".

The appointment of the Ukraine delegate Jacques Gerber without a public tender - despite internal guidelines - caused additional controversy. The Business Review Committee also dealt with the case.

There is already rumbling in the Foreign Affairs Committee. The accusation: posts are being shifted to make room for confidants - at the expense of transparency and equality. Cassis himself has not yet commented on this.