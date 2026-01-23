The Federal Council wants to strengthen the legal basis for teaching a second national language. This is in response to efforts in some cantons to remove a national language as a foreign language from primary school curricula.

2. The state language should remain mandatory Is early French on the way out? Now the Federal Council is stepping in

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 12, 2026, the Federal Council opened the consultation process on amending the Language Act.

Two options for teaching national languages in compulsory schooling are up for discussion.

The proposal will become obsolete if the cantons stick to their current language strategy.

Now the language dispute is heating up: The Federal Council has had enough. Because more and more cantons want to eliminate early French instruction from primary school, the federal government is taking action with a new legislative proposal. Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP) presented the proposal on Friday.

What’s it all about? For over 20 years, an agreement among the cantons has been in effect in Switzerland: All children learn two foreign languages in school—one national language and English.

But this agreement is crumbling. In several cantons, the second national language—usually French—is on the chopping block in primary school. Last year, Zurich, St. Gallen, and Appenzell Ausserrhoden decided to scrap early French instruction. Children there are now to start learning it only in secondary school.

The Federal Council is not willing to accept this. Its draft bill comes in two versions.

Option 1: The first foreign language must be taught starting no later than the 3rd grade, and the second no later than the 5th grade. Furthermore, by the end of their schooling, students must be equally proficient in the second national language as they are in English.

Option 2: The second national language must begin in primary school and continue through the end of compulsory schooling. The cantons would retain the authority to determine exactly when and how this is implemented.

Everyone has until October 5, 2026, to submit written comments on the proposals. After that, the bill will go to Parliament.

Interestingly, the Federal Council is leaving the cantons a loophole. If the dissenting cantons back down and return to the common strategy, it will abandon the bill.

If they do not, the government will feel compelled to intervene—the Federal Constitution requires this if “cantons cannot agree on a course of action that complies with the Constitution.”

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