24-year-old Mirjam Hostetmann is the new Juso president. sda (Archivbild)

The Swiss Juso leader alongside billionaire investors? A British magazine for the super-rich has nominated Mirjam Hostetmann for a ranking of the 100 most influential personalities in high finance.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British magazine "Spear's" has nominated the Swiss Juso leader Mirjam Hostetmann for its "Power List 2025" - because of the inheritance tax initiative.

The top 100 list features personalities who influence the lives of ultra-high net worth individuals.

Hostetmann has "attracted enough attention with the initiative to damage the country's reputation as an impregnable fortress for private wealth". Show more

LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault, tech investor Peter Thiel and banker Emma Crystal: in an important top 100 list, the Swiss Juso leader Mirjam Hostetmann may soon find herself in unfamiliar company. Spear's Power List usually features the richest and most powerful players in global high finance.

The renowned magazine is aimed at ultra high net worth individuals, i.e. people with a lot of money. According to the magazine, the "Power List" represents "the 100 most influential personalities shaping the world of private wealth and influencing the lives of ultra high net worth individuals".

Spear's has now nominated Mirjam Hostetmann as a candidate for this year's edition of the list - because of the inheritance tax initiative. This is likely to fail. However, the Jusos, and especially their leader Mirjam Hostetmann, have caused a lot of international discussion with their initiative.

"Impregnable fortress for private assets"

"She has become the face of the movement for the introduction of a federal inheritance tax that would impose a 50 percent levy on estates and gifts over CHF 50 million," writes Spear's.

In Hostetmann's succinct introduction, one sentence in particular catches the eye: "Even if the measure does not come into force (as most expect), it has attracted enough attention to damage the country's reputation as an impregnable fortress for private wealth."

Whether Hostetmann makes it onto the "Power List 2025" will be revealed on October 29, when Spear's publishes the final list. But the nomination alone is an indication that Hostetmann and the Jusos have struck a nerve.

