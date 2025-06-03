The pointed rock protrudes from the mountain flank above Lake Oeschinen. ZVG

After the rockslide in Blatten VS, Kandersteg BE is looking at the unstable Spitze Stein with concern. Debris flows are threatening there too - but the municipality believes it is well prepared.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Kandersteg BE, there is a threat of a major rockfall at the Spitzen Stein. The municipality is prepared and monitors the slope.

Despite the construction ban, there is resistance to the restrictions. Show more

The rockfall in Blatten VS has also caused concern in nearby Kandersteg BE. The top stone has been moving there for years - an unstable rock area with around 16 million cubic meters of rock. By comparison, around nine million cubic meters fell in Blatten.

"We were very affected," Kandersteg's mayor René Maeder told SRF. There was a great deal of solidarity - they were prepared to take in those affected from Valais.

The reason for the special sympathy: there is also a risk of debris flow in Kandersteg. Should a large rockfall occur, masses could reach the village. The municipality has therefore drawn up emergency plans and built protective structures, including two dams on the Öschibach stream and a debris flow network. Since 2022, there has also been a construction ban almost everywhere in the village. "I have respect for nature, but not fear," Maeder told SRF.

IG Spitzer Stein criticizes building ban

The Spitzer Stein interest group criticizes the building ban. Simon Hari, Vice President of the IG, calls for a relaxation and warns against blocking village development. "If we always assume the worst-case scenario, life will be very difficult," he tells SRF. House renovations are also hardly possible at the moment.

Expert Nils Hählen from the canton of Bern does see parallels between Blatten and Kandersteg - such as the dwindling permafrost and the risk of mudslides. However, the glacier problem as in Blatten is absent at Spitzen Stein. "We have no findings that indicate that an event is imminent," said Hählen to the "Berner Zeitung". However, a demolition of eight million cubic meters is possible in the next ten years - with a medium probability.

Former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi is confident. He praised the protective measures taken in Kandersteg to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper. Ogi firmly rejected statements such as those made by ex-SP President Peter Bodenmann, according to which Kandersteg would soon also be buried: the municipality is acting with foresight and the authorities are working "in an exemplary manner".

Video from Kandersteg