On Monday morning, the IC 81 train between Bern and Zurich was exceptionally single-decker. Picture: blue News

On Monday morning, the Intercity train from Berne to Zurich arrived on time. There were seats for everyone. Nevertheless, the train manager apologized several times for the "cramped conditions" - much to the astonishment of a group of tourists.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A group of German tourists on the Intercity train from Bern to Zurich on Monday laughed at the train manager's repeated apologies for the cramped conditions.

Instead of the usual double-decker train, a single-decker replacement train was running because three carriages could not be attached in Romanshorn the day before due to a lack of staff.

Nevertheless, all passengers found a seat - and the train arrived at its destination on time. Show more

"As you may have noticed, it's a bit tighter today. We're taking a replacement train." With these words, the train manager addressed the passengers on Intercity 81 from Bern to Zurich on Monday morning - not once, but several times.

What sounded like a threatening commuter odyssey turned out to be harmless: although the train departed Bern two minutes late, it made up for the delay by the time it reached Zurich and even arrived one second before the scheduled arrival time, according to journey time data. There were seats for everyone.

For a group of German tourists, however, the whole thing was great fun. After the first announcement, one of them giggled: "What, she's apologizing for the fact that a train is running?" When the Intercity then rolled into Zurich on time, the follow-up sentence followed: "In Germany, nobody would apologize for a train arriving on time."

Train reached Zurich too early

Bahnhof Ankunft Abfahrt Interlaken Ost – 06:59 (+25s) Interlaken West 07:02 (−2s) 07:04 (+43s) Spiez 07:23 (+10s) 07:25 (+167s) Thun 07:34 (+28s) 07:36 (+171s) Bern 07:59 (+188s) 08:04 (+161s) Zürich HB 08:57 (−1s) 09:05 (+55s) Zürich Flughafen 09:14 (+49s) 09:18 (+128s) Winterthur 09:30 (+82s) 09:32 (+72s) Frauenfeld 09:42 (+30s) 09:43 (+108s) Weinfelden 09:54 (+3s) 09:55 (+42s) Amriswil 10:05 (−13s) 10:07 (+72s) Romanshorn 10:12 (+17s) –

There is a sober explanation behind the curious scene: due to a short-term staff shortage in Romanshorn, three carriages could not be attached. As early as 2.20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, it was therefore clear that the train would run on Monday morning with a replacement composition.

The numbers show just how tight it actually was: According to SBB, this Intercity normally offers 819 seats, but this time there were 587 - 232 fewer. It was particularly cramped in first class: instead of several double-decker coaches, there were only two standard coaches available, both built in the mid-1980s. In second class, the situation was more relaxed: Six carriages each offered between 62 and 86 seats.

