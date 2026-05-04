Nothing but sunshine: April was far too dry. (symbolic image) sda

April 2026 was extremely dry in Switzerland, with initial consequences for the soil and agriculture. The decisive factor now is whether there will be enough rain in the coming weeks.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you April 2026 was exceptionally dry in Switzerland, with precipitation reaching historic lows in some areas, particularly on the Central Plateau and in the canton of Bern.

This increases the risk of a summer drought, but depends crucially on the rainfall in May and June.

The drought is already putting a strain on agriculture, as the soil is drying out and crops are growing less well, although sustained, consistent rainfall would be necessary to ease the situation. Show more

April 2026 was exceptionally dry in Switzerland. In many places across the country, only 10 to 30 percent of the usual amount of precipitation fell. The central Plateau and the canton of Bern were particularly affected.

A new drought record for April was recorded at numerous measuring stations. Places such as Interlaken (BE), Fribourg, Aarau and Zofingen (AG) or Arbon (TG) recorded less precipitation than ever before since the series of measurements began. In Kandersteg (BE), where records go back to 1900, a historic low was also reached.

However, a dry April is not yet a reliable early indicator of a summer drought. "But they do increase the risk," says Quirin Beck from MeteoNews when asked by blue News.

Noticeable consequences for agriculture

"The soil starts the warm season drier, which makes plants and water more susceptible," the meteorologist continues. However, the decisive factor is how May and June develop: If sufficient rain falls during this time, the situation could ease quickly. "If, on the other hand, it remains warm and dry, the likelihood of drought increases significantly."

The ongoing drought is already having a noticeable impact on agriculture. Above all, there is a lack of soil moisture in many places. Young crops such as maize, sugar beet and freshly sown grass are particularly affected. They germinate less well or grow more slowly.

Meadows also provide less fodder, which could put a strain on livestock farming later in the year. Although cereals and vines are considered comparatively robust, they are also sensitive if the drought persists, with possible yield losses.

The coming weeks are crucial

"In the short term, only irrigation, adapted cultivation strategies and rainfall as soon as possible will help to prevent major damage," explains Beck.

Because the coming weeks are crucial: they will determine whether the soil moisture can recover after the dry April. Rain would stabilize germination and growth and help the plants to form deeper roots.

If there is no rain, the situation will become even worse: the soil will continue to dry out and the plants will come under stress early on, making later yield losses much more likely.

A single rainfall is not enough

A single heavy rainfall is not enough to compensate for the drought. "The decisive factor is the amount of rainfall over several weeks," explains Beck. The soil must be slowly moistened again so that the water can seep into deeper layers. Regular, moderate rainfall over two to four weeks is ideal instead of short, intensive heavy rainfall.

This is because many soils are only able to absorb a limited amount of water after long periods of drought. The top layer is often dried out or encrusted, sometimes even water-repellent. Heavy rainfall can then hardly seep away, some of the water runs off superficially and can cause local erosion or minor flooding.

More effective is steady, persistent rain, which gradually builds up the soil moisture again. Whether the situation eases or worsens will therefore be decided in the coming weeks.