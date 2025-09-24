Fixed-price fighter jet debacleIs Switzerland threatened with a second F-35 vote?
25.9.2025 - 06:31
For Defense Minister Martin Pfister, a new vote on the F-35 procurement would be "conceivable in principle". He could not rule out the possibility of this question coming up again in the overall assessment.
25.09.2025, 06:31
25.09.2025, 07:59
We would then have to assess whether it was necessary to ask the people again, said Pfister on SRF's "Rundschau Talk" on Wednesday evening. Ultimately, it is a political decision how to deal with this issue. However, it would not be right to submit every aircraft procurement to the people.
Legally, it is not necessary to put an additional loan to the vote, said the Minister of Defense. The Federal Council had decided against a referendum on the additional costs for the F-35 fighter jets because the law does not provide for a financial referendum.