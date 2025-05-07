The Gotthard traffic jam repeatedly leads to long waiting times. sda

The National Council rejects a toll for the Gotthard - by a very narrow margin. But now Alpine conservationists and centrist politicians are considering a popular initiative. The debate about the permanent traffic jam at Switzerland's most important tunnel is not over yet.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council has rejected a toll system for the Gotthard axis by 91 votes to 90.

The introduction of a digital toll is now being sought through a popular initiative.

The aim is to reduce traffic jams and relieve the Alpine region of transit traffic. Show more

Traffic jams at the Gotthard have long been part of everyday life - on over 100 days a year, cars jam up at Switzerland's most important road tunnel. After the extended May 1st weekend, drivers were once again queuing for hours in the south. A political solution seems more urgent than ever - but the National Council narrowly postponed it on Tuesday.

The Grand Chamber voted 91 to 90 against the introduction of a variable toll for the Gotthard and San Bernardino routes. Three motions had called for a flexible charging system to smooth out rush hours and steer transit traffic. They were submitted by National Councillor Simon Stadler (center) from Uri, among others. For him, one thing is clear: "It's time for a change in transport policy."

The debate was emotional. Stadler referred to the burden on the local population caused by noise, exhaust fumes and avoidance traffic: "There's enough hay dunde." 80 percent of vehicles on peak days come from abroad, and Switzerland stands alone with its "free tunnels". Other Alpine countries such as Italy, France and Austria have long had chargeable passages.

On the other hand, another proposal received majority support: in future, navigation devices should display blocked alternative routes via village roads and cantons should be allowed to impose temporary driving bans. The Federal Council had spoken out against such interventions - but it was defeated nonetheless.

Toll initiative in preparation

Following the extremely narrow defeat in the National Council, the proponents of the toll now want to have the will of the people examined. Simon Stadler has announced that he will launch a popular initiative together with like-minded parliamentarians and organizations, as the "Basler Zeitung" writes. The Alpine organization Pro Alps has also signalled its support. Spokesman Silvan Gnos says: "The Alps are being overrun by transit traffic. A dynamic toll would be a targeted control instrument."

The Federal Council's rejection of a toll for political reasons has led to criticism. The national government fears that Ticino would be isolated, as there would be no toll-free alternative to the Gotthard that could be used all year round. Gnos disagrees: "Political concerns must not override the protection of the Alps and the local quality of life."

The Federal Council had already commissioned a report in 2022 to examine the options for traffic management. The result: a digital slot system would be virtually impossible to implement. A toll, on the other hand, is technically feasible - via an app, web portal or with stationary payment points.

Now the Swiss electorate will soon have to decide. The question of whether a fee will be charged for driving through the Gotthard in future remains topical - and controversial.