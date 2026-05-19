The Oigschtchummung glacier is currently under observation. Screenshot Gemeinde Blatten

In the Lötschental, new geological observations one year after the landslide in Blatten BE are causing concern: individual break-offs have been detected on the Oigschtchummungletscher.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the first rockfalls on the Oigschtchummungletscher in the Lötschental, experts are currently using satellite images, laser scans and a special camera to check whether there is any danger.

The municipality says that so far only precautionary measures are in place and that a final assessment will not be possible until the end of May.

For safety reasons, the road to Fafleralp and some hiking trails in the rear Lötschental will remain closed for the time being. Show more

Almost a year after the Blatten disaster, new observations are keeping the authorities in the Lötschental busy. This time, the focus is on the Oigschtchummung glacier. According to a statement from the municipality, "individual break-offs" have been observed there in recent months.

Experts are currently investigating whether the glacier actually poses a risk. Several technical investigations have already been carried out for this purpose. In addition to control flights in winter, satellite analyses were also used. The experts discovered anomalies, as theTages-Anzeigerwrites.

On 9 May, the area was also surveyed with a laser scanner. The resulting lidar data should help to assess the development of the glacier more accurately.

Since mid-May, a permanently installed special camera has also been monitoring the area around the clock. According to the municipality, all information is continuously evaluated. However, a final assessment of the situation is not expected until the end of May. Only then can a "correct assessment" be made.

Road to Fafleralp closed

The road to Fafleralp will remain closed for safety reasons until further notice. Hikers are also currently unable to use the path from Eisten via Kühmatt. The restrictions affect the rear part of the Lötschental above Blatten.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a similar development on the Oigschtchummungletscher. The municipality is currently only talking about precautionary measures and further clarifications.