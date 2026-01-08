Lake Greifensee last froze over in 2012. KEYSTONE

In cold winters, Swiss lakes can freeze over completely. This rare phenomenon is called Seegfrörni. The decisive factor is not a single day of frost, but a prolonged period of cold weather.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seegfrörni only occurs when there are significant sub-zero temperatures over a longer period of time.

The decisive factor is the so-called cold sum, i.e. the sum of all negative daily mean temperatures.

Deep and large lakes require significantly more cold than small, shallow bodies of water. Show more

A lake freeze is when a closed ice cover forms on a lake. Depending on the definition, it is only considered a "real" lake freeze-up when the ice is at least partially passable. Small, shallow lakes or wind-protected bays usually freeze over first - and only when the cold continues can larger bodies of water freeze over completely.

blue News gives you an overview of what you need to know now.

What exactly is a Seegfrörni?

A lake freeze is when a closed ice cover forms on a lake. Depending on the definition, the ice is only considered a lake freeze-up when it is at least partially passable. Initially, small, shallow lakes or sheltered bays usually freeze over, later - if the cold persists - larger bodies of water also freeze over.

Why doesn't every lake freeze over at the same rate?

Whether and how quickly a lake freezes over depends on several factors. The ratio of water depth to surface area is key: shallow lakes with a large surface area lose heat faster than deep lakes. Wind, sunshine, cloud cover and flow also play a role. Wind, for example, keeps the water moving and significantly delays the formation of ice.

What is the decisive value?

The most important criterion is the duration and intensity of the cold. To measure this, meteorologists use the cold sum (also known as negative degree days). All days with a negative average temperature are counted and their values added up. A lake can only freeze over when a certain threshold is reached.

If the average daily temperature falls below 0 degrees, this day contributes to the so-called cold sum. For example, if the daily average is minus three degrees, three cold points are included in the calculation; at minus five degrees, five cold points are included.

If the temperature drops to an average of minus two degrees on the following day, a further two points are added. After three such days, a cold total of ten has already been built up.

These values are added up day by day. The longer a cold spell lasts and the lower the temperatures are, the faster the cold total increases.

When do which lakes freeze?

According to MeteoNews, the lakes reach the average point required for a lake freeze from the following cold sums:

Lake Baldegg: 170

Lake Biel: 170

Lake Constance: 370

Lake Constance/Untersee: 160

Greifensee: 130

Lake Hallwil: 180

Lake Murten: 170

Lake Neuchâtel: 420

Lake Pfäffikon: 120

Lake Sarnen: 230

Lake Sempach: 230

Lake Thun: 450

Lake Zurich: 320

Lake Zurich/Upper Lake: 170

Lake Zug: 340 Show more

On request, "Meteonews" states: "Lake Pfäffikon would be one of the first bodies of water to freeze." If the table were used as a guide, a cold total of minus 55 would be required for the lake to freeze. It goes on to say: "Perfect conditions must also prevail. These include continuous cold, temperatures below zero and no wind."

What happens under the ice?

Before a lake freezes, the surface water first cools down to four degrees and sinks - a special feature of water. Only when the entire body of water has reached this temperature can the surface continue to cool and form ice. If it remains cold, the ice contracts and cracks (known as whales) form. If it gets milder, the ice expands and piles up in places.