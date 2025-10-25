US President Donald Trump on a screen at the WEF 2025. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi want to attend the WEF 2026 in Davos. Behind the scenes, there is talk of a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is planning to attend the WEF 2026 in Davos, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

There are voices on the WEF Foundation Council calling for a possible meeting between Trump, Selensky and Putin.

But there are a few problems with this. Show more

US President Donald Trump wants to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2026, as CH Media reported this week. According to well-informed circles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also be returning, as reported by several media outlets.

According to "Schweiz am Wochenende", there are voices on the WEF Foundation Council who see the meeting as an opportunity to bring Trump, Selensky and Putin together. The visit was initiated by Trump's long-time acquaintance Larry Fink, the new Co-President of the WEF Foundation Council.

But there are a few problems: the WEF is boycotting Russia and Russian participants, Russian people are not allowed to enter the country due to sanctions, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for Putin.

If Trump wanted Putin to attend and he was prepared to come to Davos - as he did before he was internationally ostracized - solutions could be found. This is according to circles in Cologny and Bern, as the newspaper continues. The Russia boycott dates back to a decision by Klaus Schwab, who is no longer in office; the measure could therefore be lifted or relaxed.

The federal government has already shown that it can be flexible: In July, the sanctioned Russian politician Valentina Matviyenko was granted special permission to attend an international parliamentary congress in Geneva.

Switzerland continues to offer itself as a mediator

A possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyi in Geneva was also discussed in August. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at the time that the arrest warrant would not prevent Putin from entering the country for peace talks. The Federal Council had established the necessary legal procedures for this.

Switzerland is firmly on Ukraine's side, but is also assuming a mediating role vis-à-vis Russia. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is cultivating dialog with both sides - he recently met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York.