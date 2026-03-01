  1. Residential Customers
More and more attacks in France Is the wolf cap coming to Switzerland too?

Christian Thumshirn

1.3.2026

Over 800 farm animals killed: The wolf dispute is coming to a head in France. Breeders are calling for wolves to be shot down - the authorities are calling for coexistence. And in Switzerland, the Federal Council is also considering an upper limit for wolves.

01.03.2026, 11:36

In the Haute-Marne in north-eastern France, wolves are no longer just passing through. In 2025, over 190 attacks were recorded there, and more than 800 sheep, goats and cattle were killed.

For many breeders, it's a matter of survival - they patrol at night, erect electric fences and still say: the wolf is always one step ahead.

Between protected status and shooting quota

At the same time, political pressure is also growing in this country. The Federal Council is supporting initiatives for a fixed upper limit on the wolf population - it would be a paradigm shift away from case-by-case decisions towards more active control.

The question that is already preoccupying France is thus also being posed anew in Switzerland: how many wolves can the country tolerate?

