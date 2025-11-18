Donald Trump has - at least according to his own understanding - the right to release files. In the Epstein case, the president refuses to do so for a long time before rolling back. There is a scenario in which he can agree to the release because it will be slowed down anyway.

Three years ago, Donald Trump was still saying that he could release any files if he wanted to - even just by thinking.

In cases such as JFK or Martin Luther King, he exercised this right immediately after taking office for the second time.

Not so in the Epstein case: Trump first resisted the release of files for a long time before suddenly changing his mind.

Trump has initiated investigations into Bill Clinton, for example. This ongoing investigation could be cited as a reason for not releasing the files after all. Show more

"When you're the president of the United States, you can declassify [files] - just by saying, 'They're declassified. Even just thinking about it," says Donald Trump. "There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be."

No, that's not what the US President is saying these days about the release of the Epstein documents.

In the fall of 2022, Trump talks about secret government files that he took to his luxury club Mar-a-Lago after his first term in office - and did not return despite repeated requests from the authorities.

Trump still insists on his rights in the Kennedy assassination

After taking up his second term in office, the 79-year-old has shown that he intends to enforce his postulated right to release files: No sooner has he moved into the White House than he has already made official findings about the murders of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy (JFK) and civil rights activist Martin Luther King public.

This is despite the fact that, according to "Just Security", the secret service CIA has expressed reservations about the full publication of the JFK files. The portal of the New York University School of Law warns in its article from February that such a far-reaching right to declassify processes can also be instrumentalized for personal purposes.

Trump now says House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files “because we have nothing to hide”



This November, the wind has shifted - and is blowing icy in Donald Trump's face. The New Yorker has long campaigned against the release of the files on Jeffrey Epstein. Then, on November 16, he reversed course and suddenly called on the Republicans to vote for the project in the House of Representatives.

Hence the call to investigate Clinton?

"We have nothing to hide," is Trump's new credo, but this does not motivate him to simply order the publication of the Epstein files himself: Shouldn't he simply be able to order it - or is he not even thinking about it?

If the necessary majorities are found in the House of Representatives and Senate for the release of the Epstein files, publication could still fail. One reason for this could be investigations initiated by Trump himself.

Trump and his Attorney General: Will Pam Bondi stop the release of the files after all? KEYSTONE

The President has instructed his Attorney General - via a post on his own social media platform - to investigate his political opponents with regard to the paedophile. Pam Bondi is now targeting former President Bill Clinton, his Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who is a major donor to the Democrats.

Pam Bondi could still stop the release of the Epstein files with reference to these ongoing investigations - even if politicians vote overwhelmingly in favor. The coming weeks will have to show whether this loophole is the reason why Trump is so suddenly in favor of publication.

