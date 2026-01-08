Various authorities are involved in the investigation into the fire. Antonio Calanni/AP/dpa

Criminal investigations are underway following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana - but the federal government is not involved. Responsibility for any proceedings lies with the canton of Valais. Does that make sense?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed 40 lives, criminal jurisdiction clearly lies with the canton of Valais.

Under criminal law, only natural persons, such as bar operators or municipal officials, can be charged - the canton or the municipality itself are not criminally liable.

The federal government takes on a coordinating role in victim assistance and only provides financial support on application, but is in close contact with the canton of Valais and the relevant authorities. Show more

Following the tragedy in Crans-Montana VS, a key question arises: will there be a trial - and if so, against whom and who will conduct it?

A criminal investigation has already been initiated by the Valais public prosecutor's office. The bar operators and the municipality are being targeted. However, the independence of the canton of Valais is currently being called into question.

The canton is notorious for nepotism. In 2013, investigative journalist Kurt Marti even won the Prix Courage for his book "Tal des Schweigens" (Valley of Silence), in which he uncovered the Valais' felt. So can a public prosecutor investigate impartially in her own canton? Or would it make sense for the federal government to take over here?

Proceedings always against specific individuals

Criminal law professor Felix Bommer from the University of Zurich says clearly: "If criminal proceedings are brought, they will take place in the canton of Valais because the crime scene is there." He does not see any conflict of interest.

«The canton as such cannot be held criminally liable» Felix Bommer Criminal law professor at the University of Zurich

But shouldn't the canton also be put through the wringer? Bommer says: "The canton as such cannot be held criminally liable." In other words, proceedings would be directed against specific individuals, not against the canton as a legal entity.

If you take a look at the law, it says: A canton cannot be criminally charged in Switzerland. The state - whether federal, cantonal or communal - is not criminally liable. Criminal proceedings are always directed against natural persons. This is also the case in Crans-Montana.

Why the federal government is not allowed to investigate

The question nevertheless arises: when does the federal government get involved? The answer to this is clarified by law: even in the event of a major disaster in Switzerland, the federal government may only initiate criminal investigations if the crime falls within the scope of so-called federal jurisdiction. And according to the Swiss Code of Criminal Procedure, this is very narrowly defined. This includes events such as terrorism, espionage, organized crime (under certain circumstances) or crimes against federal institutions.

The Crans-Montana case does not fall within the scope of federal jurisdiction. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland clearly stated on Tuesday that it was "not concerned with this issue" because it is not a criminal offense within the scope of federal jurisdiction. "Watson" reported earlier.

Close contact between the canton and the federal government

However, the federal government is not entirely excluded from the Crans-Montana case. At the request of blue News, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) and the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) wrote: "At the request of the cantons and where necessary (subsidiary), the Federal Office of Justice coordinates the activities of the victim advice centers involved and other cantonal authorities in the event of extraordinary incidents." In this sense, the federal government could be assigned a coordination role.

It goes on to say: "The FOJ is in contact with the canton of Valais and the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs (SODK) in this regard." Coordination at national level has not yet been decided. The situation will continue to be analyzed on an ongoing basis.

Compensation of the cantons by the federal government

However, the federal government is not only available to help with coordination issues. Victim support is an important issue in the Crans-Montana case. The Confederation could also come into play here: "The Victim Assistance Act stipulates that the Confederation can provide financial support to the cantons for their victim assistance services if the victim assistance services are very high as a result of extraordinary events," according to the Confederation.

Parliament decides on this at the request of the Federal Council. So far, however, the canton of Valais has not submitted a corresponding request to the federal government. The FOJ is in close contact with the victim support offices of the canton of Valais and the SODK.