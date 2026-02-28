"I am annoyed by the constant EU bashing by critics of the Bilaterals III and also by the fact that we are still not sufficiently successful in showing the population that the criticism is greatly exaggerated and that facts are being denied": Jürg Grossen. Image: Keystone

Jürg Grossen has been President of the GLP Switzerland since 2017. An interview with the Bernese National Councillor about power, the dispute over the Bilateral Agreements III, Zurich politician Sanija Ameti - and about his family.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Solar entrepreneur and National Councillor Jürg Grossen has been the leader of the GLP Switzerland since August 2017.

The 56-year-old was politicized by the No to the EEA in 1992. He thought this referendum decision was wrong and wanted to emigrate.

"I am annoyed by the constant EU bashing by critics of the Bilaterals III and also by the fact that we are still not successful enough in showing the population that the criticism is greatly exaggerated and that facts are being denied," says Grossen in an interview with blue News.

Other topics include the fatal helicopter crash involving Grossen's former boss, Switzerland's neighboring countries, the GLP leader's talent as a footballer and his faith. Show more

Jürg Grossen, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

Tip-top.

Day or night?

Day.

Mountain or valley?

Mountain. I live in the Kandertal valley, but I love being out and about in the mountains. The view from a summit gives me an indescribably good feeling.

Blue or green?

Blue-green.

On a scale of one to ten, how happy are you at the moment?

Nine points.

What's missing for the maximum of ten points?

I'm personally very happy today, but given the current world situation, I can't reach ten points.

What was your most revolutionary thought as a teenager?

I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. Today I'm a member of the FC National Council - and every now and then I score a goal and have even been top scorer. Football is still my passion (laughs).

About the author: Bruno Bötschi Bild: blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Which football club was your favorite as a teenager?

I was a fan of Grasshoppers Zurich.

I would have thought that people in the Bernese Oberland rooted for Young Boys in the 1980s.

When I was young, half of Switzerland was rooting for Grasshoppers. The Zurich team was by far the most successful football club in the country at the time. I was a particular fan of Roger Berbig, Claudio Sulser and Heinz Hermann.

Why did your career as a guitarist not work out?

It soon became clear that my sporting talent wasn't enough for a career as a professional footballer and I founded the dialect rock band Sigma together with some schoolmates. We were popular, but it was the same with music as with football: I showed great commitment but wasn't talented enough.

How do you explain why people sing in the shower?

I don't know, I never do that - but I sometimes sing in the car and in the office in the evening. But only when all the other employees have gone home, of course. I like music from the 1970s and 1980s, for example by Eric Clapton. And I'm a fan of Pink Floyd, Dire Straits and Genesis.

Which female voices inspire you to sing along?

Janis Joplin and Tina Turner.

The riskiest, bravest decision in your life so far?

I was 25 years old when my boss died in a helicopter crash. It was a complicated time. The heirs handed over the company to my colleague and me. We were too young and too inexperienced for that - also because the business wasn't really going well yet and we didn't have the network. What seemed brave and risky at the time is the best decision from today's perspective. Patience and perseverance have made me strong. If someone doesn't trust me to do something today, I'm doubly spurred on - I want to try and succeed.

What was your first political act - and when?

Since I came of age, I've hardly ever missed a vote or election - unless I was abroad for a longer period of time. I was particularly politicized by the No to the EEA in 1992. I thought the decision was wrong and wanted to emigrate. A Yes vote would have saved Switzerland many detours. The three EEA countries Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein are in an excellent economic position and have a GDP similar to that of Switzerland.

Opponents of the agreement claim that Switzerland would have achieved this even without joining the EEA.

If Switzerland had been a member of the EEA, we might even be in a better position and the EEA would have developed in our direction. That way, we wouldn't have to fight over the Bilaterals III at the moment. Sorry, we are arguing about our success and whether we would have been more successful if we had taken a different path. The key issue is how we can secure our success for the future.

When you were elected to the National Council in 2011, you said in the Berner Zeitung newspaper :"At the moment, I often feel like I'm dancing at two weddings." How does it feel today?

Our Vice-President Katja Christ is the good dancer in the GLP. She used to dance professionally. Over time, I've learned to balance my various commitments.

Have you figured out the best excuse to excuse yourself from boring meetings?

"I don't have time" is still the best excuse of all - and it usually works.

Your favorite curse word?

I rarely swear ... and therefore: please continue.

"I was 25 years old when my boss died in a helicopter crash. Those were formative years": Jürg Grossen. Picture: Keystone

Ecological and business-friendly at the same time: for some people, the GLP's political priorities don't go together. How tired are you of having to refute this accusation in interviews?

You know, we are in close contact with many Swiss companies. They are extremely active in ecological matters - for economic reasons, of course. They show that economic success and environmental protection go hand in hand. To be honest, it sometimes annoys me when some people claim that ecology and the economy can be viewed separately. But it's obvious: if you want to be economically successful in the long term, you also have to take care of the environment.

"I want to cement and actively implement the energy transition", you said in October 2011 in "Sonntagsblick". In a nutshell: why do you oppose the climate fund initiative that the Swiss will be voting on on March 8?

The proposal is ecologically well-intentioned, but economically problematic: it would burden the next generation with high debts. In my opinion, we should generally never pass on costs to future generations. Furthermore, as a National Councillor and entrepreneur, I believe that simply distributing taxpayers' money is not the most effective measure. It is better if politicians set the framework so that private investment goes in the right direction.

Which election campaign issue do you have to be careful not to get really angry about?

I am annoyed by the constant EU bashing by critics of the Bilaterals III and also by the fact that we are still not sufficiently successful in showing the population that the criticism is greatly exaggerated and that facts are being denied. Let's stick to reality: our neighboring countries are economically and socially important for Switzerland and are also our allies in terms of their values. Of course, not everything is perfect in the EU, but this extreme negativism really bothers me.

How good were you at mathematics at school?

Alongside physics, it was one of the few subjects in which I got really good grades.

What do the numbers 3, 12, 7, 16 and 10 mean to you?

That's the number of seats the GLP has won since 2007, when our party entered the National Council for the first time.

That's right. How do you explain this unswiss up and down of your seat count in the National Council?

It's a logical development: our political landscape has grown steadily for decades. If a new force comes along that challenges old ways of thinking, the result can be ups and downs. For the GLP, things go up when progress dominates and tend to go down when the threat of problems makes people vote conservatively. It may be that we are always slightly ahead of the general trend, but of course I am pleased that the trend ultimately follows the GLP: The general trend in our parliamentary seats is pointing upwards.

Where were you on November 9, 1989?

That was the day the Wall came down in Berlin. I had just finished recruit school. In the army, we had learned that the Russians were our enemies. After the Wall came down, we suddenly felt that the Cold War was over and there was world peace. It was a liberating feeling that really moved me. Looking back, I have to admit that we probably saw the times a little too rosy back then. Nevertheless, I still believe that major political upheavals can also take place peacefully. That gives us hope.

Where were you on September 11, 2001?

When I heard about the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on the radio, I was driving my car. I was so shaken up that I had to pull over and take a deep breath. Afterwards, I called my wife. 9/11 threw me off track, I freely admit that.

Where were you on August 26, 2017?

That was the day I was elected GLP President in Rüschlikon, Zurich. It was an incredibly joyful moment for me - and of course I was a little proud that I was allowed to lead a national party as a simple Bernese Oberlander.

"Thanks to my many years of experience as party president, I can achieve more today than in my early years": Jürg Grossen. Picture: sda

How has power changed you as party president?

I'm not a power seeker, but I like to exert influence in order to make my contribution. However, it is alien to me to exercise power in the sense that I want to impose my will on others. Above all, I see myself as a motivator and give my companions the space to develop. I am convinced that a team makes stronger and better decisions than an individual.

You are the longest-serving party president in Switzerland. How proud are you of this achievement?

To be honest, I don't see it as a great achievement, even if it is often very strenuous. Some people will probably say I'm an armchair stickler ...

I was just about to counter that.

The fact is: I still really enjoy my job as party president - and the vast majority of the GLP is satisfied with my work. Renewal is important, but so is continuity.

In modern times, there have only been two politicians in Switzerland - Christian Levrat of the SP and Ueli Maurer of the SVP, each with 12 years - who have been party president longer than you. Where do you get your stamina from?

I owe it to my family and professional environment, which made this job possible for me in the first place. Thanks to my many years of experience as party president, I can achieve more today than in my early years. But it's also clear that I won't remain President of the GLP forever.

Elections mean a lot of work for a party president - will you put yourself through this stress again in the fall of 2027?

Yes - with full conviction and a lot of motivation. I have a great team around me and our federal parliamentary group works extremely well. This good working relationship spurs me on to tackle the 2027 national elections with a lot of energy and even more commitment.

You are the longest-serving party president in Switzerland and one of the National Councillors with the longest parliamentary experience. What do you think of term limits?

I'm against labeling colleagues who are over 55 years old as being old hat. Many people can make an important contribution even above the reference retirement age. Nevertheless, I can well understand such considerations. We also recently discussed this topic in the GLP in the canton of Berne, because it is important to give young people a chance.

Are you in favor of term limits?

Yes, that makes sense for an established party. Our workload is so heavy that there is no danger of anyone wanting to hold the presidency forever.

But you yourself don't want to know about term limits?

We are a young party. This means that at the beginning we had to fight in many places - especially in the cantons and municipalities - to find enough young people to stand for election. Today we are a good deal further on. That's why we also have to discuss the issue of term limits within the GLP. I agree with you: renewal is important.

Do I understand you correctly that you will be stepping down as party president and National Councillor during the 2027 to 2031 legislative period?

I really don't know. What I do know, however, is that I am currently enjoying having a lot of influence on energy, economic and transport policy. Nevertheless, I find almost 80-year-old presidents like those in other countries strange.

Your predecessor as party president was a fan of Excel. According to a sketch by Viktor Giacobbo, he even used Excel to plan his hairdressing appointments. What do you need Excel for?

I need Excel for a wide variety of tasks - probably most of all for compiling statistics on the subject of "energy". And I can assure you that Martin Bäumle doesn't count every hair in the soup (laughs).

How much money do you spend on online subscriptions such as Netflix, blue Sport and Microsoft Excel?

If you put your finger on it, it will be a few hundred francs a year for Apple Music, blue Sport ...

... so you often watch football on TV and are still a GC fan?

No, those days are long gone. I've been a fan of FC Thun for many years - not just since the team has been at the top of the Super League. Thun is not only successful in sporting terms, I also find the club very likeable in other respects.

"In our neighboring countries, on the other hand, we are becoming increasingly unpopular because we are increasingly acting as free riders in politics and business." Jürg Grossen. Picture: sda

How does homesickness for Frutigen BE feel?

I only feel homesick when I'm abroad for a long time and can't see any mountains far and wide. Then I get this feeling: "I want to go to a summit." It's unpleasant, but bearable.

What typical Swiss inferiority complex gets on your nerves?

I find it annoying that the Swiss often take themselves too lightly and unnecessarily belittle themselves.

Are the Swiss more popular or unpopular abroad?

As tourists, we Swiss are popular almost everywhere. In our neighboring countries, on the other hand, we are becoming increasingly unpopular because we are increasingly acting as free riders in politics and business. We contribute little to international security and prefer to hide behind our neutrality. Although this is important, it is no reason for indifference. When we do show initiative, it is often without coordination with other countries. When it comes to showing solidarity and helping, we are too often too reticent. I'm not against opportunism in principle, but I think Switzerland has overdone it in recent years.

Your greatest success as a politician was ...

In the National Council, I proposed that multi-party buildings and neighborhoods should be able to join forces with photovoltaic systems for their own consumption. This is now the case throughout Switzerland. One of my motions also ensured that the construction of fast-charging stations for electric cars at freeway service areas was implemented.

Are you a good loser?

I think so. Of course I'm annoyed at the moment of defeat, but that quickly subsides. I prefer to look ahead and concentrate on what comes next.

What was the most successful intrigue that you yourself spun in the Federal Parliament?

Intrigue is not for me.

In a nutshell, please: your verdict on working with the Greens?

Good.

With the SP?

Solid.

With the center?

Good to very good.

With the FDP?

Good to very good.

With the SVP?

Sometimes cooperation works well to very well, sometimes very badly.

I'll give you three Jürg Grossen sentences and you tell me what they mean: "Sometimes I just need time for myself, without other people."

It's important for me to be on my own now and again. But I don't want to be lonely for too long.

"In the GLP, we cultivate a culture in which we can sometimes argue and still talk to each other properly."

In the past, I have repeatedly been portrayed in the media as a politician who is too decent. Anyone who knows me knows that I always deliberately make an outburst here and there - for example by launching a provocative initiative within an internal party committee or making a pithy statement. Friction is known to generate heat. In principle, however, I think decency is very important.

"I usually listen to how the others shoot their powder. And only then shoot."

I always take this wisdom to heart - but I admit that I don't always manage to act accordingly.

Did you talk to the amateur shooter Sanija Ameti after she shot a picture of Maria?

There was a conversation between her and me - that's all I want to say.

Are you happy that Sanija Ameti has left the party?

That was her decision - and I have to accept it.

The wave of sympathy from the left-wing camp after the Zurich District Court's ruling was huge. Are you afraid that Ms. Ameti will now clear out with the real Greens?

That is also Ms. Ameti's decision. I won't comment any further.

What was the last book you finished reading?

Oh my God, I openly and honestly admit: in addition to political dossiers, I read a wide variety of newspapers and online media every day, but I only read books when I'm on vacation.

"In the past, I was repeatedly portrayed in the media as too decent a politician." Jürg Grossen. Picture: sda

Do you believe in fate?

I believe in fate, but not for religious reasons. My grandfather always said: "Whoever gives, will be given to." In my life, I try not to hope that others will give me a lot, but rather what I can give to others. I've done quite well with this so far and fate has been kind to me. But the same applies here: touch wood - you never know how long you'll be okay.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, but I don't take the Bible literally, although I have certainly internalized the important elements of Christianity.

So you only go to church on Christian holidays like Christmas?

To be honest, not even then (laughs).

Which Federal Councillor would you rather spend a week's vacation on a desert island with? Ignazio Cassis or Albert Rösti?

I know Albert Rösti better because he comes from the same region as me. We have many friends in common and can have a laugh together - even if I don't agree with many of his policies. I want to make that clear. But I think you should be able to separate the political from the human.

Who would you rather hike up the 2470-metre-high Wyssi Flue with - Lisa Mazzone or Philipp Matthias Bregy?

I'd rather hike up with Philipp Matthias Bregy because, like me, he's a mountain climber at heart and probably wouldn't get to the top as quickly as I would (laughs).

Who would you rather have a coffee with - Jacqueline Badran or Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger?

If I'm in an argumentative mood, I'll have a coffee with Jacqueline; if I want to strike a more conciliatory note, I'll go with Andrea.

We come to the end and the self-rating test: you rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: chef?

Five points. My wife and three children are all incredibly good cooks. I can cook, but my performance doesn't come close to theirs. However, I can make pasta, risotto and Älplermagrone quite well.

Gardener?

I like to work physically, even if I'm not a born handyman - and in the garden I usually do it on my wife's instructions. She is a trained gardener.

Footballer?

Five to six points. I can't juggle the ball a hundred times, but I can do it ten to fifteen times.

More videos from the department