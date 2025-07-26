The area marked in orange is affected by the smoke. Alertswiss

On Saturday morning, the warehouse of a fireworks factory in Breitenbach SO is on fire. There are repeated explosions.

Dominik Müller

After several explosions of fireworks in a warehouse in Breitenbach SO, a fire department and police operation was launched on Saturday morning. There was initially no information about possible injuries.

Large columns of smoke could be seen rising, said Chantal Wälchli, spokeswoman for the Solothurn cantonal police, at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. "20 Minuten" first reported on the explosions. "There are always bangs", an eyewitness is quoted as saying.

According to Wälchli, the reports of the explosions were received by the police shortly after 7.30 am. The fire departments from Breitenbach and Büsserach were called out. The operation continued throughout the morning.

The Solothurn cantonal police called on the population to close their windows and doors as a precaution and to stay indoors. The area around Passwangstrasse should be avoided.