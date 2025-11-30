A major IT breakdown recently occurred during an exercise conducted by the Office of Civil Protection KEYSTONE

An important federal security test failed at the beginning of November due to its own IT system. While the authorities simulated a hybrid attack on Switzerland, the central situation picture failed several times.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a national crisis exercise, the central situational awareness system collapsed several times, sometimes without access for the cantons.

Cantons and internal auditors have long criticized serious management and digitalization problems at the Federal Office for Civil Protection.

The director of the office is under political pressure - the Federal Council is backing her for the time being. Show more

When the federal government and cantons launched one of the largest crisis exercises in recent years at the beginning of November, a well-known problem quickly became apparent: the central IT system, which is supposed to provide a nationwide picture of the situation, broke down several times.

For the cantonal crisis teams, it was at times unclear which messages were current and how the situation was developing, as theNZZ am Sonntagwrites. "You can't lead without a picture of the situation," says a long-standing operations expert - an assessment shared by many of those involved.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection (Babs) confirmed the disruption to the newspaper. On the morning of November 6, access to the situation picture was slowed down or not possible at all. The system only worked stably after adjustments were made. Similar problems had already occurred during the last exercise in 2024.

The new outage has intensified criticism of the Office. The cantons criticize the lack of progress in the modernization of civil protection - even though the security situation is tense. In an internal audit report by the Department of Defense, auditors warn that a cyber attack or power outage could paralyze "significant parts of the alert system". There was a lack of clear objectives, responsibilities and priorities in the digital transformation.

Nuclear power plant exercise did not work smoothly

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, Babs Director Michaela Schärer has long been at the center of criticism. She defends her work and points to the federal government's cost-cutting measures. Taking criticism is part of her job, she writes. Nevertheless, internal surveys and cantonal statements show that there is great dissatisfaction with the office - especially in areas such as NBC protection and crisis communication.

An exercise at the Gösgen nuclear power plant showed just how sensitive the weak points are: the federal alarm center sent out contradictory information. Particularly sensitive: Specifications for the protection of vulnerable groups were unclear.

Despite the ongoing criticism, the Federal Council is currently backing its head of office. A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense emphasizes that Babs is "not in a crisis". The cantons see things differently - and are calling for more speed, more digital robustness and more reliable systems. The IT blackout during the exercise provides new ammunition for this.