After the fire in Crans-Montana, the authorities in Valais are under pressure. An IT debacle and a lack of staff could have had fatal consequences.

Following the devastating fire in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, the investigation is widening. The focus is on the question of why no fire safety checks have been carried out since 2019.

The Valais public prosecutor's office is investigating not only the owner couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, but also representatives of the local authorities.

On Friday, the head of security in Crans-Montana was questioned for several hours. The "Tages-Anzeiger" spoke to the lawyers who were present. They told the newspaper that he pointed out two main reasons for the missed checks to the public prosecutor's office: a widespread IT breakdown in the canton of Valais and a lack of human resources.

Lost digital documents

The head of security, who took office in spring 2024, said that he was missing important information when he took office. Due to the IT debacle, the security authorities were no longer able to track which businesses had been inspected. The lost digital documents had made manual updating necessary. This was the reason why Le Constellation had not been inspected for so long.

He had also requested that the number of staff be increased by five to six positions in order to cope with the additional administrative workload. However, the municipal council had rejected this increase. Mayor Nicolas Féraud had been informed, but did not respond to an inquiry on Saturday.

According to internal documents obtained by the Tages-Anzeiger, the control gaps not only affected hospitality businesses, but also several schools - including the Ecole de Corin, the Ecole Montana-Village and the "Centre scolaire intercommunale". A youth hostel was last inspected in 2018, as was the accident bar. Bruno Huggler, Director of Crans-Montana Tourism, confirmed that one hotel has since had to close due to fire safety deficiencies.

Unusual cause of IT problems

The cause of the IT problems has an unusual background: a self-employed IT specialist from Sion had managed systems for the police and fire department in Valais for years. After threatening to post confidential data on the darknet, he was arrested at the beginning of 2023 and later admitted to a psychiatric clinic, writes the newspaper.

He had previously spread conspiracy theories about Satanism and celebrities. When his software was shut down, numerous municipalities lost access to security-relevant data.

Now the old affair threatens to have repercussions. According to investigators, both the canton of Valais and the municipality of Crans-Montana could become liable for the failed checks.

Further questioning is imminent, and next week the former head of security, who was responsible for the checks at Le Constellation bar in 2018 and 2019, will also be heard. Due to the high level of interest, the hearings are now being held on the campus of the University of Applied Sciences in Sion, where there is enough space for the more than one hundred people involved.