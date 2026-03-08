The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, must comment on the unemployment insurance IT debacle before the end of March. KEYSTONE

Thousands of unemployed people are waiting for their daily allowances due to an IT glitch at Seco. Now the IT debacle is becoming a political issue in the Federal Parliament. The government still has to answer questions from the National Council in March.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to a new IT system at Seco, thousands of unemployed people received their daily allowances late.

Geneva National Councillor Daniel Sormanni demands answers from the Federal Council in an urgent interpellation.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will have to take a stand on the IT chaos in the National Council on March 19. Show more

The National Council is dealing with the IT chaos in unemployment insurance. Geneva National Councillor Daniel Sormanni has submitted a motion on the subject. In it, he demands answers from the Federal Council regarding the delays in the payment of unemployment benefits.

Explosive: the motion was taken up as an "urgent" interpellation. The responsible Minister of Economic Affairs, Guy Parmelin (SVP), will therefore have to address the National Council on March 19. Parmelin and Sormanni - who belongs to the local Geneva party Mouvement Citoyens Genevois (MCG) - are both members of the SVP parliamentary group.

Thousands of unemployed had to wait

In his motion, Sormanni criticizes the introduction of a new IT system at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). This has caused "massive and unacceptable delays in the payment of unemployment benefits". He goes on to write: "Thousands of unemployed people were without income for several weeks through no fault of their own." This represents a "serious impairment of social security and an obvious failure of state IT control".

The Federal Council should now explain, among other things, who at Seco and in the responsible department approved the commissioning of the system despite the known risks. Sormanni also asks whether the government recognizes a management failure at Seco after the Swiss Federal Audit Office had previously warned of problems. Other questions concern the number of people affected, possible compensation and an independent external audit of the project.

In his motion, Sormanni writes: "The Federal Council cannot hide behind a mere 'computer error'" if it wants to justify the suspension of fundamental rights.

Geneva National Councillor Daniel Sormanni (MCG) demands answers. KEYSTONE

Overtime in the cantons

The background to this is an IT changeover in unemployment insurance. A new system for the payment of daily allowances has been in operation since the beginning of the year. There have been delays in payments due to technical problems. Several thousand unemployed people received their money late, as various media reported. Cantons and unemployment insurance funds tried to clear the backlogs with overtime, weekend work and additional teams.

Seco acknowledged that there were serious disruptions and that although the most serious problems have now been resolved, the system is still not performing at the desired level everywhere. This is why there are still delays in individual cases.