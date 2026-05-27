Technical problem at Skyguide: Only 35 aircraft per hour can land today, Wednesday. The picture shows the Skyguide Tower at Zurich Airport. (archive picture) Keystone

Swiss air traffic control Skyguide has again experienced a technical problem. Due to a malfunction following an overnight software update, capacity at Zurich Airport has been reduced. Currently, only 35 aircraft per hour are allowed to land.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skyguide has reduced the approach capacity in Zurich due to a technical problem.

The cause was a night-time update of an important approach application.

Skyguide has already experienced several IT disruptions in recent months. Show more

Another technical problem at skyguide air traffic control: Today, Wednesday, capacity at Zurich Airport has been reduced by ten percent. Only 35 aircraft per hour are currently allowed to land.

The disruption was caused by an update to an application that is required for approaches. According to Skyguide, this was carried out in the night to Wednesday. As a result, the application was found to be malfunctioning in the morning.

Skyguide will restore the application to its original state on Thursday night. The air navigation service provider emphasized in a statement that the safety of the airspace was guaranteed at all times.

Not the first IT problem

Skyguide already had to deal with an IT problem at the end of April, which made it necessary to reduce the number of approaches. At that time, the number of approaches had to be reduced by 30 percent because aircraft with long delays were no longer reliably displayed.

In January, a technical glitch even brought the entire Geneva airport to a standstill for an hour. A night-time update was also the cause of the disruption.