A loud bang in the Auenstein floodplain conservation area caused a stir on Wednesday afternoon. A couple from Spain, who were walking in the forest between 1.30 and 2 p.m., suddenly heard a shot and left the area in fright.
The police then issued an appeal for witnesses to clarify the incident. Several people subsequently contacted the authorities.
Thanks to this information, the police were able to quickly identify the source of the noise. The bang was a shot fired by a hunter.
The man was out hunting cormorants on behalf of the canton.