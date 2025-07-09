A major fire has broken out at a waste disposal facility in Kreuzlingen TG. The authorities warn of this on Alertswiss. The fire is causing heavy smoke.
Residents in the Kreuzlingen - Bottighofen - Lengwil - Scherzingen region should immediately close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. The affected area should also be avoided.
A reader reporter told blue News: "It smelled like burnt plastic. I even heard the crackling of the fire at the beginning, from the Coop parking lot."
After an hour, the smell could still be strongly detected. "It smells like someone burning plastic," explains the reader reporter.