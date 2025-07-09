A fire has broken out at a waste disposal facility in Kreuzlingen TG. The authorities warn the population.

Sven Ziegler

Become a reader reporter Did you see the fire? Then share your photo or video with us - blue News wants your story!

The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here on +41 79 282 27 12.

Save the number to your contacts right away or press the blue button below to go directly to WhatsApp. For technical reasons, we can only accept WhatsApp and no phone calls. Show more

A major fire has broken out at a waste disposal facility in Kreuzlingen TG. The authorities warn of this on Alertswiss. The fire is causing heavy smoke.

Residents in the Kreuzlingen - Bottighofen - Lengwil - Scherzingen region should immediately close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. The affected area should also be avoided.

Passers-by could see a large cloud of smoke hundreds of meters away. Leserreporter

A reader reporter told blue News: "It smelled like burnt plastic. I even heard the crackling of the fire at the beginning, from the Coop parking lot."

After an hour, the smell could still be strongly detected. "It smells like someone burning plastic," explains the reader reporter.