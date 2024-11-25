The Federal Court orders its removal: Two homeowners from Stäfa must remove their jacuzzi from the shore of Lake Zurich. (symbolic photo) Keystone

In Stäfa on Lake Zurich, two homeowners built a jacuzzi right on the shore of the lake. They hoped that their project would be approved even without a permit - and they were very wrong.

A gravelled seating area, a jacuzzi and a new slipway for boats: two homeowners in Stäfa on Lake Zurich have upgraded their lakeside property with such amenities. However, they did so without the necessary permits - and now have to dismantle their facilities, as the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" reports.

According to the report, the owners fought for more than four years to have their facilities approved retrospectively. One of their arguments: Neighbors would have similar buildings. The municipality of Stäfa and the canton of Zurich nevertheless rejected the applications.

Harmonious landscape vs. private interests

The homeowners also failed in court. First of all, the administrative court considered the "public interest in an intact, harmonious landscape and a natural design along the lakeshore" to be more important than private interests.

The two Stäfner family members were not satisfied with this and appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. However, they were not granted retrospective approval there either. The supreme judges ruled that the water area should be kept as free as possible. An existing seating area could be used and the jacuzzi could be built elsewhere on the property. It was large enough for this.

Six months for dismantling

The neighbors' argument was also rejected. Other buildings and facilities in the water space in the surrounding area would only be comparable if they had only been approved after the regulations on building in the water space came into force.

The homeowners will now have to carry out dismantling work: The jacuzzi with a diameter of two meters, the gravelled seating area, a wall and the slipway must be removed. This must be done within a period of six months. Because, as the Federal Supreme Court states: "The public interest in dismantling is considerable."