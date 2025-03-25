The Zurich High Court. The appeal trial is being heard here. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

He shot his granddaughter-in-law in cold blood - now the 79-year-old perpetrator wants a more lenient sentence. On Tuesday, the Zurich High Court will hear his appeal in the sensational Xenia K. case.

Samuel Walder

On Tuesday, a 79-year-old Serb will stand trial before the Zurich High Court. The "Xenia K." case was widely reported in the Swiss media. Now the convicted murderer has lodged an appeal.

The 79-year-old perpetrator was already sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2024 for shooting dead his granddaughter-in-law *Xenia K., who was 32 years old at the time. The head of the clan wanted to take the mother of three back to Serbia: When she refused, he pulled the gun and pulled the trigger. Her youngest daughter had to witness the crime.

The accused became entangled in contradictions

The presiding judge left no doubt about the brutality of the act: "It was not self-defense, but a stone-cold execution." The accused tried to defend himself with contradictory versions: First he claimed that Xenia K. had tried to strangle him.

Then she allegedly attacked him with a large knife - with the words that she wanted to "make goulash out of him". It was later said that she had already attacked him outside the house.

However, the scientific reports refuted all these stories. The judge found clear words: "You took the life of a young mother without any consideration for your three great-grandchildren and the rest of the family. This shows an arrogance that is rarely seen."

Also welfare fraud and illegal weapons

In addition to the murder, the Serbian was also involved in other crimes. He had fraudulently obtained 250,000 francs in welfare benefits while making a comfortable life for himself in Serbia. He also imported an illegal weapon with high destructive power into Switzerland.

The verdict is clear: 20 years in prison, 15 years deportation and high compensation payments to the victim's relatives. But even during the sentencing, the perpetrator showed no remorse: angry heckling accompanied the judge's words - until he was threatened with expulsion from the courtroom.

*Name known to the editors