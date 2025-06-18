Hot summer 2025 The long-term forecast shows that there could be record temperatures this summer. Image: ICON Temperatures will rise above 30 degrees from Sunday. Image: KEYSTONE Experts are predicting a hot summer. Image: KEYSTONE Hot summer 2025 The long-term forecast shows that there could be record temperatures this summer. Image: ICON Temperatures will rise above 30 degrees from Sunday. Image: KEYSTONE Experts are predicting a hot summer. Image: KEYSTONE

Temperatures climb to over 30 degrees as early as June. Meteorologists warn that the summer of 2025 could be one of the hottest in recent years. Switzerland will struggle from one high to the next.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Temperatures are already rising to over 30 degrees at the beginning of June and are expected to reach up to 36 degrees from next week - caused by hot desert winds from North Africa.

Meteorologists are expecting several heatwaves and above-average temperatures in 2025.

In cities like Lucerne, the number of hot days has multiplied since the 1980s - a direct consequence of climate change, according to MeteoSwiss. Show more

In the first week of June, the thermometer in Switzerland climbed above the 30-degree mark. Similar temperatures are expected to be measured this week. And from next week it will be really hot, with temperatures of up to 35 degrees.

The cause of the current heatwave is a weather pattern that is making the whole of Central Europe sweat. Desert winds from North Africa are making their way across Spain and France - and will eventually hit Central Europe.

It will be over 30 degrees from next week

It's no longer a secret that the climate is constantly changing and that the world is getting warmer and warmer. But what about Switzerland in the long term? Do we need to prepare for a record summer, or are the desert winds an isolated weather phenomenon?

The long-term models show that the summer of 2025 will be hot. Roger Perret from Meteonews tells blue News: "The desert winds will then create a huge high over us from Sunday. From the middle of next week, it will be quite hot."

From Sunday, temperatures in Switzerland could reach 30 degrees and above. "We think it will be between 32 and 36 degrees. You can't say exactly to the degree." But there won't be any absolute records, says Perret.

The heat in Europe: The long-term forecast for Europe shows an increase in temperatures compared to previous years. ICON

June is already warmer than last year

It is clear that this year will be hot. "It is almost to be expected that this summer will bring extremes. It will certainly not just be this heatwave, there will be a few more", says Perret.

Long-term forecasts should always be treated with caution. Nevertheless, June is already showing temperatures well over 3 degrees higher than in previous years. "We won't get anywhere near the record year of 2003, but there will also be a record year for glacier melt and heat in the lower regions."

It will be difficult to move the high elevations away. "As soon as one high is broken through, the next one is most likely to follow," explains Perret.

Temperatures continue to rise

On August 11, 2003, the highest temperature since records began in Switzerland was measured in Grono GR. At that time, the thermometer reached 41.5 degrees. As MeteoSwiss writes: "Climate change is making new temperature highs more and more likely."

Number of hot days (maximum temperature above 30 °C) per year, averaged over the periods 1981-2010, 2020-2049, 2045-2074 and 2070-2099) in Zurich-Fluntern and Zurich-Kaserne. The bars show the expected value. Meteoschweiz

A look at the measuring station in Lucerne makes the extent of the warming clear: until the early 1980s, there were a maximum of 10 hot days per year there - today this is already the average. Since 1981, there has not been a single year in Lucerne without a heatwave day. The curve for summer days - i.e. days with temperatures above 25 °C - is also pointing steeply upwards. This is shown by data from MeteoSwiss.