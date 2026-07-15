A dispute over an allegedly stolen bicycle escalated dramatically in Zermatt, Valais. A 28-year-old Italian man was sentenced to a suspended prison term for attempted aggravated assault. In addition, he must leave Switzerland for five years.

Here's what it's all about A 28-year-old Italian man was convicted of attempted aggravated assault following a hammer attack in Zermatt.

The court sentenced him to 17 months in prison, suspended, and ordered him to leave the country for five years.

Among other things, witness testimony and a police emergency call were decisive factors in the verdict, even though the defendant denied the crime. Summary created with

A dispute over an allegedly stolen bicycle brought a 28-year-old Italian man before the Visp District Court. The court sentenced the man to a 17-month suspended prison term for attempted aggravated assault and minor property damage. In addition, he was ordered to leave the country for five years.

This was the second time the defendant had failed to appear at the trial, as reported by the "Walliser Bote" reports. The court therefore conducted the trial in his absence.

It all started with an incident in Zermatt in March 2025. The Italian man and an acquaintance believed that a bicycle parked in front of an apartment building belonged to a colleague. Although a resident denied this, they returned that evening.

According to the court, the man tried to break the bike lock with a hammer. When the resident's husband tried to intervene and call the police, the situation escalated.

Court Believes the Witness

The court found that the Italian man swung the hammer—which weighed about 400 grams—at the man's head. It was only because the man was able to block the blow, thanks to his martial arts experience, that no one was seriously injured.

The defendant consistently denied striking the victim. However, the court relied on the testimony of the victim, his wife, and an independent eyewitness. The judge considered the recorded police emergency call—in which the woman repeatedly screams, “Not with the hammer!”—as additional evidence.

The prosecution had sought a 21-month suspended prison sentence for attempted aggravated assault, as well as a six-year ban from the country. The defense, however, sought an acquittal on the most serious charge, arguing that a deliberate blow to the head had not been proven.

The court did not fully accept this line of reasoning. It imposed a suspended prison sentence of 17 months and ordered the defendant to leave the country for five years. The verdict is not yet final. The defense is considering whether to file an appeal.