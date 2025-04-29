Facing charges: former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz. Archivbild: Keystone

Madeleine Amstutz was once seen as a beacon of hope for the Bernese SVP until she stumbled over an expenses affair. On Tuesday, she is fighting for her reputation against former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz. blue News is there.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2020, an expenses dispute escalated in the Bernese Oberland municipality of Sigriswil.

Madeleine Amstutz, once a SVP hopeful, is alleged to have received expenses unlawfully.

Today, Tuesday, she will face political heavyweight and namesake Adrian Amstutz in court.

She accuses the former National Councillor of being the mastermind behind a campaign against her. He, for his part, has responded with a complaint for breach of official secrecy.

blue News tickers live from the Oberland Regional Court in Thun from 8.30 am. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

9.42 a.m. Adrian Amstutz is now being questioned Adrian Amstutz now takes his seat in front of the judge. He is also questioned both as a defendant and as a private plaintiff. "I'm as well as can be after years of accusations that are untenable." The fact that his family had been affected was the biggest burden on him. After 16 years in the federal parliament, he is now only involved in politics on a voluntary basis with the "Pro Schweiz" organization.

9.37 a.m. No answer to questions Adrian Amstutz's lawyer now wants to know details from Madeleine Amstutz about her expenses practices at the time. However, for all questions she refers to statements she has already made. This concludes the questioning of Madeleine Amstutz.

9.24 a.m. Adrian Amstutz is said to have damaged her reputation Madeleine Amstutz is now questioned as a private plaintiff. She accuses Adrian Amstutz of defamation. At a party meeting of the Sigriswil section of the SVP, for example, he is alleged to have made statements such as "Madeleine Amstutz has stolen from the municipality and thus cheated the citizens of the municipality" or "She has written off time at the Lauberhorn race, even though she is invited and can eat and drink for free". Adrian Amstutz is also said to have confirmed at a board meeting of the SVP constituency association in Thun that Madeleine Amstutz had unjustifiably collected tax money in over 70 positions. And at the delegates' meeting of the SVP constituency association in Thun, Adrian Amstutz is quoted in the indictment as saying: "I have been in office for 28 years and there has never been such a sad story." Madeleine Amstutz confirms when asked by the judge: "He said all that." And she adds: "The campaign against me has caused me great damage - both politically and financially."

9.14 a.m. "Adrian Amstutz bullied me" - "It's a political murder campaign" At the time, she had been asked to take a stand against the allegations against her and had therefore written the letter. She says: "What I wrote back then is all true." Adrian Amstutz had wanted to prevent her election to the National Council and had therefore waged a defamation campaign against her. "It's actually a political murder campaign," says Amstutz. The time when the allegations first arose in Sigriswil was particularly indicative of this. When asked by the judge, she repeats: "Adrian Amstutz bullied me."

9.10 a.m. Letter to the parliamentary group On June 1, 2022, Madeleine Amstutz wrote a letter to the parliamentary group of the SVP of the canton of Bern. In it, she wrote passages such as "The attempt by Adrian Amstutz and his aides to expel me from the Sigriswil SVP has not succeeded" or "Despite clear judicial rulings, which have all spoken in my favor so far, these rulings are being ignored by Adrian Amstutz and his aides and the bullying campaign continues unchanged".

9.04 a.m. "Yes, I was aware that the minutes are not public" Adrian Amstutz accuses Madeleine Amstutz of having submitted the documents via a lawyer, even though she knew that the meetings and minutes of the municipal council are not public. "Yes, I was aware that the minutes are not public," says Madeleine Amstutz. However, she emphasizes that an exchange between the municipal council and the governor's office on internal business is also customary.

8.57 a.m. A series of controversial documents Specifically, it concerns a whole list of documents, including minutes from municipal council meetings and emails, which Madeleine Amstutz submitted as evidence in the appeal proceedings before the Thun cantonal governor's office, which she conducted in her own name. "I had the documents on my laptop," says Amstutz. She also had access to the documents via an online tool.

8.53 a.m. "I'm doing well under the circumstances" Madeleine Amstutz is questioned both as a private plaintiff and as a defendant due to the special circumstances. "I'm doing well under the circumstances," says Amstutz by way of introduction. She is accused of disclosing secrets that were entrusted to her as part of her role as municipal president.

8.38 a.m. Trial begins Court President Matthias Zurbrügg opens the trial, welcomes everyone present and explains the procedure. Madeleine and Adrian Amstutz both appear calm and composed. The public prosecutor is not present in person. First up is the questioning of Madeleine Amstutz.

8.29 a.m. Trial delayed Good morning from Thun. The courtroom doors are still closed. The scheduled start of the trial at 8.30 a.m. will therefore be delayed by a few minutes. Show more

Madeleine Amstutz was once regarded as the shining hope of the Bernese SVP. She was the mayor of Sigriswil, a member of the Grand Council and SVP parliamentary group leader in the Grand Council. Now she finds herself in the middle of a political and legal dispute that has lasted for years. At the center is an expenses affair from 2019/2020.

The "Expenses knight of Sigriswil" or "Too much Stutz" Amstutz was the headline in the Blick newspaper in 2020. The affair was triggered by a report by the Sigriswil Audit Committee (GPK), on the basis of which the municipal council demanded CHF 3,250 back.

Madeleine Amstutz is said to have received too much expense money over the years and was not very precise when it came to accounting. There was talk, for example, of her participation in a VIP event at the Lauberhorn race, which she had billed for even though she had been invited. Attending funerals at municipal expense or a boat trip at the taxpayers' expense also found their way into the media coverage.

Amstutz denies accusations

The SVP subsequently refused her candidacy at all levels and finally expelled her from the party altogether in 2022.

Amstutz vehemently denied the allegations from the outset. For her, the accusations are a targeted defamation campaign. The aim was to oust her from the SVP after a stellar political career.

Madeleine Amstutz is fighting for her reputation in court. Archivbild: Keystone

Since then, she has been fighting for her reputation and putting up legal resistance. With success: the district governor of Thun exonerated her in 2020 and lifted the clawback. Further rulings confirmed that Amstutz was wrongly excluded from the Grand Council parliamentary group. Former members of the GPK were convicted of defamation in October 2023.

Amstutz also continued her political career. She formed her own list and is still a municipal councillor and member of the Grand Council today, now independent. However, while she managed to enter the municipal council with the best result in 2020, she received the fewest votes of the seven elected in 2024.

Amstutz against Amstutz - showdown in court

Today, the expenses affair is set to add another chapter: Madeleine Amstutz and her former political companion and namesake Adrian Amstutz will meet at the Oberland Regional Court in Thun. The two are not related.

Madeleine Amstutz has filed a criminal complaint against former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz - also from Sigriswil. He in turn has responded with a complaint. The charges relate to defamation, slander and violation of official secrecy.

Adrian Amstutz spent 16 years in the Federal Parliament, including five years as leader of the SVP parliamentary group. Madeleine Amstutz suspects him to be the mastermind behind the defamation campaign. He is also said to have spoken out against her at SVP events and insulted her.

blue News is on location in Thun and will be reporting live from the Oberland Regional Court from 8.30 am.