Supporters of the planned highway expansion are becoming disillusioned after the projections became known. Keystone

The Swiss electorate appears to be against the expansion of six sections of the highway. While the opponents are jubilant, the Yes camp is surprised by the result.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to projections, the planned highway expansion will be rejected.

The Greens speak of a "historic day" and a "traffic turnaround".

Center Councillor Fabio Regazzi finds the analysis difficult: "I find it hard to understand why this was not understood." Show more

On Sunday, the Swiss electorate voted on the federal decree "Expansion step 2023 for the freeways" (expansion of freeways). According to projections, the bill is likely to be rejected.

"Today heralds a turnaround in transportation in Switzerland. The population has rejected the Federal Council's backward-looking transport policy," said Lisa Mazzone, President of the Greens, in a press release, adding that today is a "historic victory for the environment and the climate".

📣Medienmitteilung: Historischer Erfolg für die Verkehrswende – die Schweiz sagt Nein zu Megastrassen! Das ist der Verdienst einer engagierten Kampagne und jahrzehntelanger grüner Politik. ✊https://t.co/dmSxpFSU7D — GRÜNE Schweiz (@GrueneCH) November 24, 2024

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer also expressed her delight at the result in an interview with SRF: "There is no need to expand freeways at a cost of five billion Swiss francs." There are more sensible ways to invest the money.

GLP National Councillor Beat Flach, on the other hand, is still cautiously optimistic: "I'm still waiting to rejoice, but it looks good: Mobility of the future needs more intelligence instead of tar and concrete," he writes on X.

Ich warte noch mit Jubel, aber es sieht gut aus: Mobilität der Zukunft braucht mehr Intelligenz statt Teer und Beton #autobahnausbau pic.twitter.com/WSEByiTTl0 — Beat Flach (@beatflach) November 24, 2024

Disillusionment among the Yes camp

The feeling among supporters is completely different. "This is a slap in the face for those people who produce added value in Switzerland," says SVP National Councillor Benjamin Giezendanner to SRF. The decision would mean more hours of traffic jams.

The likely "no" vote comes as a surprise to Fabio Regazzi, a member of the Ticino Council of States. A few years ago, such a vote would have been won easily. It is possible that there has been a "certain change" in society.

The many hours of traffic congestion are a problem for the economy, said Ticino's center-right Councillor of States Regazzi in an interview with Swiss Radio SRF on Sunday: "I have trouble understanding why this was not understood."