Starting Wednesday, it will be very hot in Switzerland, with temperatures ranging from 31 to over 35 degrees; locally, temperatures could even reach 38 degrees. People who work outdoors will be hit particularly hard. KEYSTONE

It’s going to get really hot again in the coming days. In this context, you keep hearing the term “heat-related time off.” But does that even exist in Switzerland, and what are the actual rules?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starting Wednesday, temperatures in Switzerland will soar to between 31 and over 35 degrees; locally, temperatures could even reach 38 degrees.

There is currently no legally mandated “heat-related time off” in schools or at work, although it did exist in isolated cases in the past.

Instead, duties of care and protective measures apply, while the teachers’ association is calling for new binding rules in light of rising temperatures. Show more

It’s about to get really hot in Switzerland: Starting Wednesday, temperatures nationwide will climb to 31 to 35 degrees, with local highs possibly exceeding 35 degrees toward the end of the week. Some weather models predict highs of up to 38 degrees for Basel next Monday, though the majority forecast 36 to 37 degrees.

As the heat rises, so does the strain of daily life, especially for people who work outdoors. But even indoors, it becomes a challenge: in stuffy, overheated classrooms, concentration drops noticeably. In such situations, one term keeps coming up: “heat-free day.”

But what does that actually mean, and does “heat-free” even exist in Switzerland anymore?

There are no legal regulations defining when it’s considered “hot”

There are no legal regulations in Switzerland defining exactly when it’s considered “hot.” There’s also no legally mandated “heat-free day,” neither for students nor for workers on construction sites or in offices.

However, the term isn’t entirely made up: it did actually exist in schools at one time. In the canton of Zurich, among others, there used to be a rule that classes were canceled if temperatures exceeded 30 degrees as early as 10 a.m.

The temperature in a classroom can quickly rise above 30 degrees, but even then, there is no “heat-related school closure.” KEYSTONE

The provision was repealed in the 1980s and gradually phased out in all Swiss cantons, most recently in the canton of Basel-Stadt in 2003.

How classes are conducted during extreme heat is generally at the discretion of the school administration and teachers. At the same time, however, the duty of care applies: as long as the children are at school, teachers are responsible for their well-being. Simply sending students home is therefore not permitted.

Teachers’ Association Calls for Heat Protection for Schoolchildren

However, in light of rising temperatures, the umbrella organization for teachers (LCH) is once again calling on the federal government and the cantons to take action. In a newly published position paper, the umbrella organization demands an upper limit of 26 degrees for indoor temperatures as well as a nationwide renovation initiative.

The focus is on structural measures such as shading, greenery, and nighttime cooling; air conditioning should be used only as a supplement and, whenever possible, powered by renewable energy.

For school operations, the LCH proposes a tiered model: normal operations apply up to 26 degrees indoors; between 26 and 30 degrees, classes are restricted and adjusted; and above 30 degrees, classes are suspended.

A traditional “day off due to heat” is not possible due to the duty of supervision; therefore, the association calls for clear rules and a long-term heat management strategy with binding standards, as well as secure funding from the federal government and the cantons.

Employers Have a Duty of Care

There is no “heat-related time off” in the workplace either. However, according to the Swiss Code of Obligations, employers have a duty of care: they must protect their employees from health risks. Those who work outdoors in the summer are particularly dependent on protection from the sun and heat.

Those who work outdoors, such as on construction sites, are particularly exposed to heat and sun. Keystone

The Swiss Accident Insurance Fund (Suva) has developed a checklist for employers and various measures to address this. At temperatures of 33 degrees or higher, they recommend, among other things, a 15-minute break every hour in a cool, shaded area. Heavy physical labor should be kept to a minimum and, whenever possible, performed in the early morning hours or in shaded areas.

It should be noted, however, that earlier start times on construction sites are not always easily feasible everywhere. In some cantons, including Zurich, there is a noise ban before 7 a.m. Under certain circumstances, however, a permit can be obtained.

In addition, the Suva checklist recommends that employers provide employees with items such as sunscreen, beverages, or coolers. They should also determine whether individuals at particularly high risk—such as those with pre-existing medical conditions or limited physical capacity—require additional protective measures.

Exception for Breastfeeding and Expectant Mothers

It’s not just in schools or on construction sites that it can get hot and stuffy—employers also have a duty of care in offices. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has developed a series of recommendations on this topic.

There are also recommendations for offices on how to protect employees from high temperatures. KEYSTONE

For example, the room temperature must be adjusted to the type of work being performed. Specifically, temperatures of 21 to 23 degrees are recommended for sedentary, primarily mental work, and approximately 16 to 21 degrees for physical work, depending on its intensity.

When outdoor temperatures are high, the maximum indoor temperature should not exceed 26 degrees. Employees should also be allowed to take several short breaks, and drinking water should be made available.

However, there is one important exception: There are specific “heat-related leave” provisions for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers. The Maternity Protection Ordinance states that indoor temperatures above 28 degrees are considered dangerous or arduous. Pregnant women must be excused from work at higher temperatures if they so desire.