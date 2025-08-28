Baby boomers want to stay in their homes in old age. IMAGO/Zoonar

The debate about the baby boomer generation and their desire to stay in their own homes is causing controversy. While many older people defend their homes as their life's work, others demand more space for the younger generation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many senior citizens want to keep their own home and point to decades of work and sacrifice.

Critics see this as selfishness and call for more solidarity with young families.

Many agree that politics and high prices are the real problems. Show more

The debate about the housing situation of older homeowners divides the opinions of blue News readers. It was triggered by a Raiffeisen study which shows that senior citizens tend to keep their homes, meaning that less housing for younger families is coming onto the market.

Many commentators emphasize that they have worked hard to acquire their own home. "Seniors simply enjoy their four walls, where they have felt comfortable and spent their lives for years," writes A380Cap.

Fewapez52 also does the math: "We pay 350 francs a month on the mortgage for our house. Should I sell now and move into a rented apartment for 2,000 francs?"

Others recall the sacrifice: "We worked hard for decades, turned over every franc twice and gave up a lot," says bksolo. For Holbank, one thing is clear: "We baby boomers worked for years to buy our own home and now, in old age, we benefit from low interest rates."

The accusation of the "envy debate" also resonates several times. "Switzerland, a nation of envious and begrudging people," writes Pessimist.

"Make room for the next generation"

On the other hand, many are calling for more solidarity from older owners. User Zukunftsblick92 puts it particularly provocatively: "It's pure selfishness when two senior citizens occupy a house."

Flioyegra93 is a little more diplomatic: "It's absolutely fine for single or two-person households to rethink and leave their large apartments to younger families."

Vunnifli32 also sees advantages: "Nobody likes cleaning eight rooms for life. Moving also brings opportunities and keeps you fit."

"Politics and prices are the real problem"

Many readers blame politics rather than senior citizens. "The prices for properties are completely exaggerated, young couples can no longer afford to buy a home," writes Deintaldast18.

Heungiha90 says: "Housing is simply too expensive. It's the government's fault for not creating living space."

Others suggest new housing models. WillyBusch, for example: "The old move into the small apartment in their own house, the young take over the big one. It's a circular economy."

For some, owning a home is a life's work and retirement provision, for others it is a wasted resource. Many agree: Without more supply and better housing policy, the conflict between old and young will not disappear.