This year too, the needles on the fir trees in the lowlands are likely to remain green at Christmas. But not everything has been decided yet.

The romanticized idea of a white Christmas has mostly remained a dream in recent years. The last time there was widespread snow at low altitudes was in 2010. And this year? A look at various Swiss forecasting agencies reveals that the outlook is rather gloomy - or more specifically: green.

Although it will get colder from Friday and snow showers are possible down to the lowlands, according to Meteonews, the snow will hardly set in. Only in the regions of St. Gallen and Chur are a few centimetres of fresh snow possible at low altitudes. Over the Christmas period, a high pressure system will expand from the west, meaning that dry weather and increasing sunshine can be expected, especially in the mountains.

"In the lowlands, you'll have to accept that it will be green again this year," writes Meteonews in a blog post. There is only a small chance if it is so cold on Monday that there are snow showers and a thin layer of snow can form. But Meteonews qualifies: "But this is unlikely."

"Prospects are only moderately promising"

A white awakening on Christmas Eve is at least "possible", writes SRF-Meteo. However, it will be a "close call" for a blanket of snow in the lowlands. No fresh snow is expected on the remaining days of Christmas. The expected warm front is also the reason for the SRF meteorologists. They currently estimate the chances of a white Christmas at 30 percent.

And the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss, also sees the prospects of snow in the lowlands on Christmas days as "only moderately promising". The rather westerly dominated current, which brings mild Atlantic air towards Europe, will probably cause temperatures to be too mild in large parts of the continent.

A glimmer of hope remains

Nevertheless, according to MeteoSwiss, there is still the possibility that a cold air advance will reach us in time for Christmas. There are also some weather models that simulate a north-westerly flow over the Alps - and therefore cooler air - over the Christmas period.

And the weather forecasters agree: you don't have to go too high up if you want to celebrate the holidays in the snow. From 1000 meters above sea level, the dream of a white Christmas should become reality.

