The coming week will bring a change in the weather: colder temperatures and snowfall down to low altitudes are expected.

Several areas of low pressure will bring falling temperatures and snow down to the lowlands.

Heavy snowfall and wind: Up to 100 cm of fresh snow in the western Alps and gale-force winds of up to 100 km/h in the lowlands and gale-force winds of 150 km/h in the mountains are expected.

Variable precipitation: Regionally varying precipitation, with 40-90 mm in the Alps and up to 60 mm in the lowlands, could lead to significant weather events by Friday. Show more

The high-pressure phase and thus the stable autumn weather lasted for over two weeks. This is now coming to an end: from today, Monday, the weather in Switzerland will be influenced by several areas of low pressure, which will cause a significant drop in temperature. Over the course of the week, snowfall is also possible in the lowlands, writes SRF "Meteo".

A weak disturbance moved over central and eastern Switzerland as early as Monday night, which could lead to widespread precipitation. The snow line will drop from 1300 to around 900 meters.

On Tuesday, another disturbance will follow from the west, bringing widespread rain in the night to Wednesday and lowering the snow line down to the lowlands. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss, has issued a snow warning for several areas on the northern slopes of the Alps from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

The snow warning applies to the orange-marked area from Tuesday evening, 6 p.m., until Wednesday morning, 6 a.m.. MeteoSchweiz

On Wednesday and Thursday, snow showers are possible down to the lowest altitudes. A disturbance on Thursday afternoon will again bring precipitation, with the snow line briefly rising to 800 meters before dropping again. A significant rise in the snow line is expected towards the weekend, although the exact amount of precipitation is still unclear.

Gale-force winds in the mountains

The amount of precipitation until Friday is difficult to predict, but 40 to 90 millimetres are expected in the western Alps and on the northern slopes of the Alps. In the lowlands and inner Alpine regions it could be 10 to 40 millimetres, in the west up to 60 millimetres. In Ticino and in southern and central Grisons, 5 to 20 millimetres are possible. This could lead to up to 100 centimetres of fresh snow in the western Alps, while 10 centimetres of fresh snow is possible in places in the lowlands on Friday morning.

In addition to the snowfall, strong to gale-force winds are also to be expected. Gusts of 80 to 100 km/h could occur in the lowlands on Tuesday and Wednesday in particular, while gale-force winds of up to 150 km/h are expected on the Alpine peaks.

