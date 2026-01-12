The Rössli in Adliswil ZH has to close. Screenshot Google Street View

After six years, it's time to call it a day: the Rössli restaurant in Adliswil is closing at the end of January. The hostess speaks of a difficult decision - fewer guests, rising costs and a change in eating-out habits have put the business under increasing pressure.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rössli restaurant in Adliswil ZH is closing its doors on January 24 - after around six years.

Host Angela Watelet cites fewer guests, higher costs and a change in going out behavior as the main reasons.

The owner family would like to continue using the building as a restaurant - but it remains to be seen what will happen next. Show more

The lights will go out at the Rössli in Adliswil on January 24. The team led by host Angela Watelet is closing the business after around six years - the closure was recently announced on the website and in social media, as first reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

For Watelet, known to many guests as "Angela vom Rössli", it is a step with a stomach ache. "We fought for a long time," she tells the newspaper. She did not take the decision lightly.

The Rössli opened in January 2020, with Watelet and her partner focusing on Swiss cuisine and changing daily menus, supported by a team of six. Daughter Joy also worked with them - as Chef de Service.

Further development still unclear

Watelet remembers the beginning well: "We were almost overrun at the start." But the momentum didn't last long. The coronavirus lockdown followed just a few weeks after the opening - and things never really got better after that.

The situation has worsened again in recent months: fewer visits and rising costs. "Regulars told us that unfortunately they could no longer afford to visit the restaurant as often as they used to," Watelet explains to the newspaper. At some point, they had to realize: "Now we had to realize that it was time to let go."

It has not yet been decided what will happen after January 24. The only thing that is clear is that the owner family is keen for the building to continue to be used as a restaurant. In what form remains open for the time being.

Not the only restaurant closure

Despite saying goodbye, Watelet doesn't just look back with sadness. "There were many great moments," she says - especially encounters with guests and musicians. It may not be completely over for her: the "More Than Sounds" event series could live on at another location, she reveals. But nothing has been decided yet.

In Switzerland, more and more restaurants are coming under economic pressure - even those with a long tradition or awards.

For example, it has been announced that the "Trübli" restaurant in Winterthur is to be sold despite having 16 Gault Millau points and is set to close in 2026. Operator Alex Bindig cited high investment costs and a lack of agreement with the owner. Here, too, the decision was said to be emotional - but economically unavoidable.

The closure of the "Paradies" restaurant in Baden AG came as a similar surprise. Just a few days after receiving 15 Gault Millau points, the restaurant pulled the plug with immediate effect. Acute staff shortages in service and increasing cost pressure were blamed. Reservations had to be canceled at short notice.

And it's not just in cities that restaurants are disappearing: In Russikon ZH, the residents lost two village pubs, the "Krone" and the "Metzg". The operators spoke openly about changing eating habits, the consequences of the pandemic - and the fact that in many places, a traditional restaurant business is no longer viable.