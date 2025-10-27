11.02 a.m.

"This is not at all serious," says the public prosecutor. "No one would seriously want to claim that the case was medically complex. The case was relatively clear, even for us lawyers. All the experts say that the man completely overdid himself - right up to the heart attack. He wants to explain all of this, and yet he keeps getting stalled. Anyone who acts like the psychiatric expert is acting almost deliberately," continues the public prosecutor. "And as for the PMEDA founder: the fact that he co-signed the expert opinion without ever having seen the man, even though he is a cardiologist and not a psychiatrist, is almost an acceptance of medical malpractice."

The psychiatrist had known that the cardiologist had no authority - but both had signed anyway. "The report was sent to the insurance company anyway and had the expected effect."

One of the accusations, the creation of a false medical certificate, is now time-barred - but not the charges of forgery and fraud.