The case is being heard at Zurich District Court. Archivbild: Keystone

An IV pensioner bombarded a district judge with defamatory emails for years - despite several convictions. Now the man is sentenced to prison for the first time.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A convicted IV pensioner sent defamatory emails to a district judge for years.

The court has now sentenced him to ten months' imprisonment and ordered a peace bond.

The man never appeared in court in person despite being summoned several times. Show more

A Zurich district judge was the target of a personal vendetta for years - via keyboard. An IV pensioner, whom the judge sentenced in 2016, bombarded him with insulting and defamatory emails for years. Now the Zurich District Court has sent a clear signal: The man must go to prison for ten months, as reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper.

What began with a suspended fine escalated into a veritable flood of emails from 2019 onwards. The emails were not limited to the judge - they also went to senior and federal judges, politicians and the media. In them, the sender accused the judge of rape, abuse of office and sexual acts in the ladies' room, among other things. In some messages, he even compared him to Hitler.

The author always used new names and email addresses. But the style, content and choice of words remained the same. This had noticeable consequences for the judge: "If the same narrative is always used, it will eventually rub off," he said in court.

Defendant sentenced in absentia

The 46-year-old had already been convicted of similar offenses in 2022. At the time, the sentence was for defamation, threats and verbal abuse - a fine of 180 daily rates of 30 francs each. However, the convicted man lodged an appeal. The case is still pending before the Federal Supreme Court.

Last Wednesday, the case was heard again - this time for multiple false accusations, defamation and pornography. As usual, the defendant stayed away from the hearing. He had himself excused with a brief certificate from a private clinic. For the judge, this was an untenable situation: "Troublemakers who you yourself are afraid of are wrapped in absorbent cotton," he said in the courtroom.

The court nevertheless followed the prosecutor's demands. The accused was sentenced to ten months' unconditional imprisonment and a fine of CHF 500. In addition, the court ordered a so-called peace bond: if the man does not deposit CHF 1,000 as security, he will be threatened with preventive detention.

This is the first time a prison sentence has been imposed on a notorious e-mail sender - a signal that the judiciary will no longer stand by and watch. But the matter is probably not yet over for the victim. Last week, more than 120 suspicious e-mails landed in the judge's spam folder. The trail leads once again to the man who apparently cannot let go - and is now likely to appeal against the new verdict.