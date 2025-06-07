10.50 a.m.

It gets even worse: In Salzburg, cars are jammed for 50 kilometers and all the way across the German border

Travel traffic heading south came to a complete standstill in the Austrian province of Salzburg on Pentecost Saturday. In front of the tunnel construction site near Golling on the Tauernautobahn (A10), the traffic jam stretched beyond this town and the Walserberg all the way back to Neukirchen in Bavaria, according to ORF Radio Salzburg. That was well over 40 kilometers, reports ORF, and meant a waiting time of four and a half hours. After midday, the broadcaster reports that traffic has now reached 50 kilometers.

There were also massive obstructions on the alternative route via the Salzachtal federal highway. The Austrian traffic club ÖAMTC also reported heavy traffic from Tyrol and Styria.

The traffic jam stretches from the tunnel construction site near Grolling to the German border. Screenshot Google Traffic

The wave of traffic had already started to roll on Friday afternoon when, according to the ÖAMTC, there were already continuous waiting times of over one and a half hours in front of the tunnel construction site. The congestion only improved slightly during the night. In the morning, the Hiefler Tunnel had to be closed due to a defective vehicle, which further exacerbated the situation.

On the Salzachtal-Bundesstrasse, which runs parallel to the A10, there was also no more traffic on Friday afternoon, which is why many campers headed for supermarket parking lots and took a short night's rest there, said ÖAMTC dust consultant Herbert Thaler.