At midday, the traffic jam in the southbound direction of the Gotthard road tunnel on the A2 freeway was only nine kilometers long. This corresponded to a time loss of one hour and 20 minutes, as the Touring Club of Switzerland reported on its website.
The day before, vehicles were still backed up for up to 20 kilometers at this point.
2.00 p.m.
Still 25 kilometers of traffic jam in the Whitsun traffic in Salzburg
In Salzburgerland, the traffic jams on the Tauernautobahn continued on Whit Sunday. At eleven o'clock, the line of vehicles in front of a tunnel construction site near Golling an der Salzach reached a length of around 25 kilometers. This corresponded to a time loss of more than three hours, as Alfred Obermayr from the Austrian traffic club ÖAMTC told the Austrian news agency APA. Traffic also flowed slowly before the Brenner Pass and at the Fern Pass in Tyrol.
"I've been doing this for 25 years now, but I've never experienced traffic jams from Thursday evening to Sunday," said Obermayr. On Saturday, the traffic jam stretched from Golling via the Walserberg back to Bavaria and reached a length of a good 45 kilometers.
"When the Tauern Tunnel was still single-lane, we experienced such lengths, but not since then," said the traffic expert. Drivers on the Brenner highway (A13) lost around an hour due to traffic jams.
1.23 p.m.
Congestion on the Gotthard is easing, 16 kilometers to go
The peak seems to have been passed. Gotthard-Traffic reports 16 kilometers of congestion in front of the Gotthard north portal, which still means an increase in travel time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.
But perhaps the slight easing at the Gotthard is also due to the use of the A13. Traffic jams have increased on this route. According to the TCS, the waiting time there is two and a half hours. Google Traffic shows columns from Sargans SG to Sufers GR.
10.50 a.m.
It gets even worse: In Salzburg, cars are jammed for 50 kilometers and all the way across the German border
Travel traffic heading south came to a complete standstill in the Austrian province of Salzburg on Pentecost Saturday. In front of the tunnel construction site near Golling on the Tauernautobahn (A10), the traffic jam stretched beyond this town and the Walserberg all the way back to Neukirchen in Bavaria, according to ORF Radio Salzburg. That was well over 40 kilometers, reports ORF, and meant a waiting time of four and a half hours. After midday, the broadcaster reports that traffic has now reached 50 kilometers.
There were also massive obstructions on the alternative route via the Salzachtal federal highway. The Austrian traffic club ÖAMTC also reported heavy traffic from Tyrol and Styria.
The wave of traffic had already started to roll on Friday afternoon when, according to the ÖAMTC, there were already continuous waiting times of over one and a half hours in front of the tunnel construction site. The congestion only improved slightly during the night. In the morning, the Hiefler Tunnel had to be closed due to a defective vehicle, which further exacerbated the situation.
On the Salzachtal-Bundesstrasse, which runs parallel to the A10, there was also no more traffic on Friday afternoon, which is why many campers headed for supermarket parking lots and took a short night's rest there, said ÖAMTC dust consultant Herbert Thaler.
10.04 a.m.
The Gotthard traffic jam cracks the 20 kilometer mark
At 10 a.m. the time has come: the queue of traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal cracks the 20-kilometer mark. This adds 3 hours and 20 minutes to the journey to the south side of the Alps through the Gotthard tunnel.
The alternative via the A13 and the San Bernardino is also no longer as attractive. A long traffic jam has also formed in front of the Isla Bella tunnel near Rhäzüns. The waiting time on this route is 2 hours.
Traffic jam grows to 19 kilometers - waiting time 3 hours and 10 minutes
The Gotthard-Traffic platform reports a traffic jam of 19 kilometers in front of the north portal. The waiting time is around 3 hours and 10 minutes. The column traffic begins before Erstfeld on the Uri valley floor. The Göschenen highway entrance is closed. Anyone traveling on the country road towards Gotthard must cross the pass.
8.30 a.m.
The reward for waiting: rain on the south side of the Alps
The travelers are probably not stuck in a traffic jam: once they have finally passed the Gotthard tunnel, they are greeted by rain in the Leventina. And it will only get marginally better today, Saturday. There will be some heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in the second half of the day.
7.17 a.m.
The column is growing rapidly: 17 kilometers of traffic jam, 2 hours 50 minutes waiting time
Within half an hour, the traffic jam on the A2 freeway in front of the Gotthard north portal has grown from 10 to 17 kilometers. The waiting time is now around 2 hours and 50 minutes.
The TCS recommends taking the route via the A13 and the San Bernardino. The time lost there due to a traffic jam between Chur and the Isla Bella tunnel near Rhäzüns is 45 minutes.
7 a.m.
10 kilometers traffic jam, 1 hour 40 minutes waiting time
The Whitsun day trippers are on the road early. They are stuck on the A2 in front of the Gotthard north portal for 10 kilometers. This adds 1 hour and 40 minutes to the journey to the southern side of the Alps.
The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends the A13 highway via the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route to the south.
The TCS also reports a traffic jam of unspecified length at the Chiasso border crossing in the direction of Italy.
There was already Pentecost traffic on the A2 highway on Friday. The Viasuisse traffic service expected long traffic jams in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel from Friday to Saturday afternoon. The traffic service also expected congestion on the northbound return journey on Monday.