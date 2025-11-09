  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

St-Livres VD Jacket gets caught in power take-off shaft - tractor kills 57-year-old man

SDA

9.11.2025 - 09:31

The Vaud police were called to a serious accident in St-Livres on November 7.
The Vaud police were called to a serious accident in St-Livres on November 7.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 09:31

A man died the day before yesterday while carrying out agricultural work in front of his house in St-Livres in the canton of Vaud. The 57-year-old was found between his tractor and its trailer, according to the cantonal police.

The police were informed of the accident at around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the statement. The man is said to have got the left sleeve of his jacket caught in the PTO shaft that connects the tractor and trailer. As a result, the man's arm was torn into the mechanism.

Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the Swiss man died shortly after being taken to Lausanne University Hospital (Chuv). An investigation has been launched into the accident, the police reported.

More from the department

Champvent VD. 25-year-old dies in accident

Champvent VD25-year-old dies in accident

Authorities investigate. Did a St. Gallen teacher insert a tampon into a 13-year-old schoolgirl?

Authorities investigateDid a St. Gallen teacher insert a tampon into a 13-year-old schoolgirl?

Fislisbach AG. Toddler rescued from manhole - mother acts heroically

Fislisbach AGToddler rescued from manhole - mother acts heroically