The Vaud police were called to a serious accident in St-Livres on November 7. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man died the day before yesterday while carrying out agricultural work in front of his house in St-Livres in the canton of Vaud. The 57-year-old was found between his tractor and its trailer, according to the cantonal police.

The police were informed of the accident at around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the statement. The man is said to have got the left sleeve of his jacket caught in the PTO shaft that connects the tractor and trailer. As a result, the man's arm was torn into the mechanism.

Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the Swiss man died shortly after being taken to Lausanne University Hospital (Chuv). An investigation has been launched into the accident, the police reported.