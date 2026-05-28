Will Jacqueline Badran be elected as a candidate for the Council of States today instead of Daniel Jositsch? KEYSTONE

On Thursday evening, around 200 delegates of the Zurich SP will decide whether to re-nominate Daniel Jositsch for the 2027 Council of States elections. The outcome is open - also because Jacqueline Badran is available as an alternative.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich SP is voting on whether Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch should run again.

National Councillor Jacqueline Badran has indicated that she would be available if the worst comes to the worst.

A paper entitled "16 questionable positions of Daniel Jositsch" is also circulating within the party. Show more

Thursday evening will be a nail-biter for Daniel Jositsch (61). Around 200 delegates of the Zurich SP will decide whether the party will nominate its Council of States member again for the elections in fall 2027. Relations between the politician and his party have been tense for years - according to various party members, the decision is likely to be close.

National Councillor Jacqueline Badran (64) has given the issue new urgency. She told the "Tsüri" portal: "If Jositsch is not nominated and the party or the delegates want me to run, I will be available."

Badran herself does not want to take part on Thursday because, in her own words, she "never and demonstrably interferes in personnel policy". Her weight is considerable: in the last National Council elections, Badran received around 13,000 votes from the SVP, FDP and centrist camps, giving her a cantonal best of 150,000 votes.

Daniel Jositsch has been a member of the Council of States since 2015. He is occasionally visited by his party colleague Jacqueline Badran. KEYSTONE

A paper without a clear sender entitled "16 questionable positions of Daniel Jositsch", which was reported on by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung and Tsüri, shows just how controversial Jositsch is within the party.

Among other things, it lists his rejection of funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, his criticism of the European Court of Human Rights' climate ruling and his statement that the SP's women-only ticket in the Federal Council elections was "discriminatory".

A data analysis by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper also shows that Jositsch voted differently to the SP parliamentary group in every fifth decision in the Council of States.

In Zurich and Winterthur, Jositsch faced the members at two internal events with around 80 participants each; the media were not permitted to attend. Michèle Dünki-Bättig, Co-President of the cantonal party, told the NZZ: "The events were well attended and the discussions were constructive."

However, several members who do not wish to be named paint a more critical picture. Jositsch caused head-shaking among Juso members in particular.

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