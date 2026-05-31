According to the report, Badran expressed her conviction that Jositsch would run as a candidate despite her defeat at the SP delegates' meeting. She described his statement that she had been speculating on his seat for a long time as "complete nonsense". Instead, she said, he was using such statements to distract attention from his "conspicuousness in terms of content and character".
Badran would accept nomination
Badran also criticized the Council of States itself, according to the Tages-Anzeiger. The small chamber is now heavily influenced by party politics and lobby interests. Should the Social Democrats officially nominate her as a candidate, she would nevertheless accept the challenge, she said.
It is not clear what Jositsch thinks about Badran's comments. According to the report, he did not respond to an inquiry from the Tages-Anzeiger.