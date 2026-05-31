Zurich SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran lashes out at her party colleague. (archive picture) Keystone

Jacqueline Badran criticizes Daniel Jositsch in no uncertain terms after his non-nomination for the Zurich Council of States and at the same time signals her willingness to run for office herself.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jacqueline Badran publicly criticized Daniel Jositsch after his non-nomination for the Zurich Council of States elections and called him "a wannabe alpha male".

She assumes that Jositsch will run anyway.

Badran also criticized the Council of States for party politics and lobby influence. She would nevertheless accept an official nomination by the SP. Show more

One day after Daniel Jositsch was not nominated for the Council of States elections in Zurich, Jacqueline Badran sharply criticized her party colleague in public. During an appearance on Mike Müller's talk show "Pforte" at the Zurich Schauspielhaus on Friday evening, the SP National Councillor described Jositsch as a "wannabe alpha male". This was reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger".

According to the report, Badran expressed her conviction that Jositsch would run as a candidate despite her defeat at the SP delegates' meeting. She described his statement that she had been speculating on his seat for a long time as "complete nonsense". Instead, she said, he was using such statements to distract attention from his "conspicuousness in terms of content and character".

Badran would accept nomination

Badran also criticized the Council of States itself, according to the Tages-Anzeiger. The small chamber is now heavily influenced by party politics and lobby interests. Should the Social Democrats officially nominate her as a candidate, she would nevertheless accept the challenge, she said.

It is not clear what Jositsch thinks about Badran's comments. According to the report, he did not respond to an inquiry from the Tages-Anzeiger.

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