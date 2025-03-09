Jacquelin Badran (SP) is flirting with the Department of Building Construction. sda

Housing policy is Jacqueline Badran's core dossier. The SP National Councillor is now flirting with the Department of Building Construction in the city of Zurich.

A political change is imminent in Zurich, as Mayor Corine Mauch and Head of Building André Odermatt have announced their resignations.

SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran has shown interest in the Department of Buildings.

However, Badran says that the likelihood of her entering the ring is "minimal". Show more

Political change is imminent in Zurich. After 16 years in office, Mayor Corine Mauch has announced her resignation, as has Head of Building André Odermatt. So now the search is on for a successor.

One name that keeps coming up in this context is that of SP National Councillor and businesswoman Jacquelin Badran.

Badran, who is known for her strong position on tenant policy, has made it clear that she is not interested in the role of mayor. Representative tasks are not her thing, as she says herself. However, she is interested in the Department of Building Construction, writes Blick: "The topic triggers thoughts in me because I would know exactly what to do," she says.

A denial sounds different

Although Badran has not yet officially announced her candidacy, her statement sends a clear signal. The media-savvy thoroughbred politician is probably aware of the effect she is having with her statement.

In an interview with Blick, she adds that the likelihood of her entering the ring is "minimal". Perhaps this is just coquetry. A denial certainly sounds different.

Should Badran actually take over the Department of Building Construction, she could exert considerable influence in the executive of the City of Zurich.

However, whether the National Councillor will ultimately run depends on her and her party. However, her election seems almost certain should she decide to take the plunge.

