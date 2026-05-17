Bar operator Jacques Moretti initially failed his publican's exam. Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

According to a police report, Jacques Moretti initially failed the exam for his landlord's license - in the very module that also deals with fire safety.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jacques Moretti, operator of the unfortunate bar "Le Constellation", initially failed the exam for his landlord's license, according to a police report.

Among other things, the failed module dealt with fire protection.

In the devastating fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve, 41 people lost their lives and 115 were injured, some of them seriously. Show more

In some cantons, anyone who wants to work in the hospitality industry has to prove that they have the necessary qualifications with a landlord's license, as did the subsequent operator of the ill-fated "Le Constellation" bar. However, Jacques Moretti initially failed the test, as reported by the Sonntagszeitung newspaper, citing a police report.

According to the report, Moretti failed Module 1 of his first attempt in 2011, the subject being "Hospitality law and hygiene and safety regulations". Among other things, it deals with alcohol legislation, the prevention of alcohol abuse and drug addiction and, of all things, fire safety.

Penalty order and fines

Moretti was finally successful at the second attempt: the cantonal certificate of competence was issued to him in Lausanne on November 8, 2011, according to the report commissioned by the public prosecutor's office.

Moretti later came into conflict with the authorities on several occasions. In 2016, a summary penalty order was issued against him for employing foreign nationals without a permit. He also received a fine in 2020 for selling spirits to minors in his business. An inspection of his Senso restaurant in 2022 also revealed a hygiene problem.