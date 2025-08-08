There was a fire at the Schumacher Sports Center in Dübendorf in August 2024. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A janitor wanted to get rid of a wasp nest - and accidentally set fire to the Schumacher Sports Center in Dübendorf. The incident triggered a large-scale operation, but no one was injured.

Dominik Müller

A fire at the Schumacher Sports Center in Dübendorf ZH last year was started by a janitor.

The man used fire and a flammable insect spray to remove a wasp nest.

He was sentenced to a conditional fine and a fine for negligently causing a conflagration. Show more

On 21 August 2024, a fire broke out at the Schumacher sports center in Dübendorf ZH. Property damage amounting to around CHF 311,000 was caused. No one was injured: all 75 people who were still in the building were evacuated unharmed.

The cause has now been clarified - and it makes for curious reading: a janitor wanted to get rid of a wasp nest and accidentally set fire to it. This is the result of a penalty order issued by the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office, as reported by the "Zürcher Oberländer " newspaper.

The incident caused a stir in the Hochbord district: fire engines and police vehicles arrived with flashing blue lights and the area was cordoned off. Due to the heavy smoke development, the cantonal police warned the population via Alertswiss to keep windows and doors closed.

Spray with highly flammable gas

According to the report, the 55-year-old janitor tried to remove a wasp nest on the inside facade of the sports center in the afternoon. To do this, he lit a small fire nearby to drive the insects away with smoke - he also used an insect spray.

What he obviously didn't think about was that the spray contained a highly flammable gas. The combination of fire and spray caused the wall's internal insulation to ignite. The flames spread to the façade.

Sentenced to a fine

The man had breached his duty of care, the "Zürcher Oberländer" quotes the public prosecutor's office. It was foreseeable that fire and flammable spray could cause a fire at such a short distance from the façade. Especially as the insect spray he used was labeled with the warning: "Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other sources of ignition."

The janitor was convicted of negligently causing a conflagration. The sentence: a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 100 each - payable only in the event of a repeat offense within the next two years. However, the man must pay a fixed fine of 400 francs and 800 francs in legal costs.

