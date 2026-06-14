1:46 p.m.

For Cédric Wermuth, co-president of the Swiss Social Democratic Party (SP), a majority of the Swiss public has had enough of the SVP’s “scapegoat politics.” He says this is one of the reasons why voters are expected to reject the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” popular initiative.

Wermuth sees the bilateral approach as the second reason for the expected “no” vote. Voters have already said “yes” to good relations with Europe a good dozen times. “In the era of Putin and Trump, it was unthinkable that anyone would want to shake up the bilateral approach,” Wermuth said on Sunday on Swiss Radio SRF.

Cedric Wermuth celebrates at the campaign event for the left-wing “No” camp. KEYSTONE

When asked whether the expected winners of the vote would now have to take the minority seriously, Wermuth said it was now time to take the majority seriously as well. That is, the majority that does not want the SVP to repeatedly blame migration flows for problems.

Wermuth spoke of a “crushing defeat” for the SVP. She herself compared Sunday’s referendum to the 2014 vote on “mass immigration” that she won. Now, she said, the SVP should “practice humility.” The interviews that blue News has already conducted with SVP figures—see below in the live ticker—do not suggest that they interpret their role in this way.