Vote on June 14, 2026 Jans relieved – “Democracy has won today”
Sven Ziegler
14.6.2026
Voters cast their ballots today on two federal proposals: the SVP’s popular initiative “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act. blue News is covering Election Sunday with all results in a live ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Two federal proposals were up for a vote: the popular initiative “No 10-Million-Switzerland (Sustainability Initiative)” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act.
- The Civil Service bill aims to prevent military personnel from switching to civil service late in their service—a minimum requirement of 150 service days now applies.
- You can find all results by municipality and canton on the interactive map on blue News.
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LivetickerNew posts
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Liveticker closed
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5:02 p.m.
Changes effective 2027
The amendment would eliminate the undesirable advantages of civilian service over military service, says President Parmelin. The changes are expected to take effect in mid-2027.
Since there are no questions on this topic, the press conference has already concluded.
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5:01 p.m.
Now it’s about the Civilian Service Act
The Civilian Service Act was adopted today. This means that civilian service personnel will face stricter requirements in the future. You can read what you need to know about this here:
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5:00 p.m.
Federal Council Wants to Wait for Post-Election Survey
A journalist presses for more details. Where exactly does the Federal Council plan to start? “We will look specifically at the post-election survey to find out exactly where the problem lies,” says Jans. One example is the housing shortage, which the Federal Council is addressing with a concrete action plan.
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4:56 p.m.
“The country faces challenges”
The eyes of the world are on Switzerland today. International journalists are also present. A Sky News reporter asks Jans about the fact that the vote was rather close and wants to know what the federal government now intends to do. “It is a fact that population growth presents major challenges for a country in a wide variety of areas,” Jans replies in fluent English. “The Federal Council recognizes these challenges, and we will not turn a blind eye to them.”
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4:54 p.m.
“Today, democracy has won”
“I believe democracy has won today,” says Jans when asked about the fake news and discussions surrounding hate speech and defamation in recent months. He himself perceived the referendum campaign as having been conducted democratically.
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4:52 p.m.
Federal Council to take challenges seriously
The Federal Council takes the challenges of population growth seriously, promises Federal Councilor Jans. This will also be factored into future decisions.
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4:50 p.m.
“A sign of stability, openness, and reliability”
“The electorate has sent a signal of stability, openness, and reliability,” says Jans at the start of the press conference. “With their decision, voters have also reaffirmed their commitment to Switzerland’s humanitarian traditions,” Jans is convinced. The Federal Council intends to incorporate today’s results into the discussions surrounding the Bilateral Agreements III.
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4:27 p.m.
Federal Council to address the media at 4:45 p.m.
The Federal Council is likely to be greatly relieved following the rejection of the “10-million-Switzerland” proposal. President Guy Parmelin and Federal Councilor Beat Jans will address the media at 4:45 p.m. during a press conference. blue News will provide live updates.
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4:07 p.m.
Three factors likely decided the vote
The SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” failed at the polls on Sunday. About 55 percent of voters rejected the population cap—falling well short of the required majority of cantons. In this article, blue News analyzesthe reasons behind the result in three points.
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3:21 p.m.
A look at the cantons
Voting also took place in the cantons today. Graubünden is causing a stir in particular: there, the SVP is returning to the government after 18 years and, with Valérie Favre Accola, has won a seat at the expense of the center, which thus loses its previous majority.
We’ve summarized everything you need to know about the results in the cantons in our separate live ticker.
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3:10 p.m.
Now official: “10-Million Switzerland” initiative fails to secure a majority of cantons
The SVP’s “10-Million-Switzerland” initiative has definitively failed. A majority of the cantons have rejected the initiative, which is now off the table.
We provide all the maps and an overview of how your municipality voted in our interactive overview.
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2:52 p.m.
Projected results: 55 percent say “No” to the SVP initiative
The latest SRG projection continues to show a “No” vote for the SVP initiative. Currently, around 55 percent are voting “No” on the initiative.
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2:14 p.m.
These cantons have tallied their votes on the civil service initiative
Eleven cantons have submitted their final results on the civil service initiative. Most have approved it. They want to make access to civil service more difficult.
Jura: 60.73 percent against
Aargau: 56.19 percent Yes
St. Gallen: 58.9 percent Yes
Appenzell Innerrhoden: 59.73 percent Yes
Schaffhausen: 53.17 percent Yes
Solothurn: 54.88 percent Yes
Zug: 60.16 percent Yes
Glarus: 62.5 percent Yes
Obwalden: 63.29% Yes
Uri: 56.94 percent Yes
Valais: 57.09% Yes
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2:10 p.m.
Greens celebrate with conservatives—and make demands
At the center-right “No” committee’s gathering on the Grosse Schanze, there is great relief—albeit amid a sweat-soaked atmosphere, as the venue heats up considerably in sunny 27-degree weather in Bern. What stands out: Several left-wingers are also celebrating alongside the center-right.
Zug National Councilor Manuela Weichelt (Greens) explains that some health policy makers agreed to celebrate together with the center-right. Weichelt says: “I’m happy for our patients.”
She also responds to claims by right-wing conservatives that Federal Councilor Beat Jans “lied” when he warned of hospital closures in the event of a “yes” vote on the initiative. Studies had pointed to this danger, she says.
Weichelt also makes demands of politicians: The concerns of the public must be taken seriously.
As examples, she cites the abolition of lump-sum taxation—a system in which wealthy foreigners are better off tax-wise than Swiss citizens—an increase in the direct federal tax, and a tightening of the Lex Koller. It is unacceptable for properties in Switzerland to be purchased by people who do not even live there—whether for money laundering or for profit.
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2:06 p.m.
Almost all cantons that have already tallied their votes say yes to the 10-million-franc initiative
Many rural cantons have reported their final results. Most are accepting the SVP initiative. The populous urban cantons are taking longer to report their figures.
Aargau: 51.05 percent Yes
Appenzell Innerrhoden: 65.92 percent Yes
Appenzell Ausserrhoden: 53.21% Yes
Glarus: 58.6 percent Yes
St. Gallen: 53.76% Yes
Solothurn: 50.67 percent Yes
Obwalden: 58.48% Yes
Uri: 58.9% Yes
Lucerne: 50.99 percent No
Valais: 52.78 percent No
Schwyz: 63.19% Yes
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1:55 p.m.
This is how opponents of the 10-million-franc initiative are celebrating
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1:46 p.m.
Wermuth: “Scapegoat politics has reached its limit”
For Cédric Wermuth, co-president of the Swiss Social Democratic Party (SP), a majority of the Swiss public has had enough of the SVP’s “scapegoat politics.” He says this is one of the reasons why voters are expected to reject the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” popular initiative.
Wermuth sees the bilateral approach as the second reason for the expected “no” vote. Voters have already said “yes” to good relations with Europe a good dozen times. “In the era of Putin and Trump, it was unthinkable that anyone would want to shake up the bilateral approach,” Wermuth said on Sunday on Swiss Radio SRF.
When asked whether the expected winners of the vote would now have to take the minority seriously, Wermuth said it was now time to take the majority seriously as well. That is, the majority that does not want the SVP to repeatedly blame migration flows for problems.
Wermuth spoke of a “crushing defeat” for the SVP. She herself compared Sunday’s referendum to the 2014 vote on “mass immigration” that she won. Now, she said, the SVP should “practice humility.” The interviews that blue News has already conducted with SVP figures—see below in the live ticker—do not suggest that they interpret their role in this way.
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Exit poll: Civil Service Act: 53 percent in favor
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1:18 p.m.
Projected results: Still 55 percent “No” to the 10-million-citizens initiative
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1:11 p.m.
Thomas Aeschi: “It’s unacceptable for French-speaking Switzerland and left-wing cities to dictate to the rest of the country what it should do”
SVP faction leader Thomas Aeschi is particularly bothered by the fact that the massive rejection of the 10-million initiative in French-speaking Switzerland and the cities has led to the proposal’s defeat at the ballot box. “It simply cannot be that French-speaking Switzerland dictates to us how German-speaking Switzerland should behave, or that left-wing cities dictate how the country should behave.” And like all SVP representatives before him, he emphasizes that the estimated 45 percent of “yes” votes should be understood as a mandate to curb immigration.
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12:55 p.m.
Mike Egger (SVP/SG): “Opponents have spread fear with falsehoods”
SVP National Council member Mike Egger (SG) accuses opponents of the 10-million-person initiative, in an interview with blue News, of spreading falsehoods about immigration and thereby stoking fear of the initiative. “The problems with immigration remain,” he criticizes.
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12:45 p.m.
Political scientists: French-speaking Switzerland and cities defeat the SVP initiative
Political scientist Lukas Golder of gfs.bern attributed the projected “no” vote to the opposition in French-speaking Switzerland and in the cities. These votes countered the impression in rural areas that “something must be done” about immigration, Golder said.
On Swiss Radio, political scientist Urs Bieri said the initiative had followed the normal course. “We had high approval at the start, then the initiative’s weaknesses were discussed. That ultimately led to the ‘no’ vote.” A high voter turnout is expected.
The latest polls before the vote had already pointed to a “no” result. At the start of the campaign, however, the “yes” camp had been larger than the “no” camp. That likely fueled the campaign significantly.
The “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative is thus another unsuccessful attempt to limit immigration to Switzerland. According to the initiative, the permanent resident population would not have been allowed to exceed ten million before 2050. As soon as 9.5 million people had been living in the country before 2050, the Federal Council and Parliament would have had to take action.
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12:42 p.m.
Stephanie Gartenmann, SVP member of the Grand Council of Bern, sees the 45 percent “yes” vote as a mandate
SVP State Councilor Stephanie Gartenmann comments on the rejection of the 10-million-initiative in front of the SRF camera. She views the roughly 45 percent “yes” vote on the initiative as a mandate for politicians to curb immigration. When asked about the 52 percent “yes” vote in her home municipality of Lauterbrunnen and whether that was not too low, given that the initiative had more support in rural areas, she says: “52 percent ‘yes’ is a ‘yes’.”
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12:34 p.m.
SRG projection: 53 percent in favor of the Civil Service Act
The Civil Service Act, passed by a center-right parliamentary majority, can soon come into effect. According to initial projections by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, voters approved the bill with 53 percent of the vote in favor.
The transition from military to civilian service is therefore likely to become more difficult.
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12:33
First projection: 55 percent “No” to the 10-million-franc initiative
Political scientist Lukas Golder notes that while the “no” share could still drop, a “yes” vote on the initiative is no longer realistic.
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12:31 p.m.
Fabian Molina (SP/ZH) “A huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders”
Zurich SP National Council member Fabian Molina expresses relief at the emerging “No” vote on the SVP initiative. In an interview with blue News, he describes it as a “disaster for Switzerland.”
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12:20 p.m.
How the SVP leadership is reacting to the “no” trend
Fifteen minutes after the polls closed, SRF reports a clear trend toward a “no” vote on the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative. The SVP leadership is keeping a straight face.
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12:15 p.m.
Trend: 53.7 percent vote “No” to the 10-million-Switzerland initiative
The results from French-speaking Switzerland point to a clear rejection of the SVP initiative, explains political scientist Lukas Golder on SRF.
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12:09
Calm ‘Yes’ camp
The blue News reporting team at the SVP reports that the party leadership has responded outwardly without emotion to the statement that no trend is yet discernible. However, discussions are breaking out in the hall at this very moment.
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12:05 p.m.
This is how the left is reacting to the first trend
Faces remain tense among the left-wing “No” camp as SRF announces that no trend is yet apparent. The race for the 10-million-franc initiative is off to a close start.
Political scientist Lukas Golder promises an initial trend at 12:15 p.m.
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12:00 p.m.
First trend: SRF cannot yet indicate a trend for the SVP initiative
The polls are closed; the first trend predicts a close race.
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11:40 a.m.
The hall of the left-wing “No” camp is filling up
We have arrived at the headquarters of the left-wing opponents. Shortly after 11:15 a.m., the hall was still nearly empty, but it is filling up rapidly. The Hotel Bern, where trade unions, the SP, and the Greens are gathering, is union-run. This is where Federal Councilor Beat Jans presented arguments against the initiative a few weeks ago. The mood is tense—though cautiously optimistic. SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth, Unia head Vania Alleva, and SP Council of States member Flavia Wasserfallen have been spotted so far.
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11:35 a.m.
Fiesch, Valais, is the first municipality to report rejection of the “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland!” initiative
According to the “Tages-Anzeiger,” the Valais municipality of Fiesch is the first to report its voting results on the “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland!” initiative: 186 “No” votes to 156 “Yes” votes.
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11:15 a.m.
The center-right and left-wing “No” camps on the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative do not want to join forces
Good morning from Bern! The blue News reporter is visiting the “No” camp for the SVP initiative today—or more precisely, the two “No” camps. That’s because conservative and left-wing forces have deliberately decided not to spend voting Sunday together and are following the proceedings in two separate, specially reserved venues. The roughly 800-meter distance between the venues can certainly be seen as symbolic of their substantive differences—namely, how the broad coalition ranging from the left to the center should work together with the business community to oppose the SVP’s proposal.
For those who’d like to stop by: The center-right is meeting at Restaurant Grosse Schanze, while the left is at Hotel Bern. Meanwhile, the “Yes” committee, along with SVP leadership, is following the day’s events at the Hotel Krone in Aarberg, Bern, where blue News will have a second team on site. Such events are generally open to the public—and refreshments are likely to be provided.
Switzerland has voted. Two federal proposals were on the table today: The SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland!” aims to cap population growth and, in an extreme case, would require the termination of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.
The second proposal, the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, aims to make it more difficult to switch from military service to civilian service—including by requiring a minimum of 150 days of civilian service and stricter rules for non-commissioned officers and officers. blue News keeps you up to date with the latest developments.